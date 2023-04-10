Basketball fans know full well how great of a coach Steve Kerr is. The Warriors' head coach has led Golden State to four NBA titles in eight seasons. He is also a former NBA Coach of the Year (2016). The 57-year old was also named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary in 2021.

What has been forgotten about Steve Kerr is that he was one of the most underrated shooters and overall players during his 16-year career (1988-2003). Kerr was a core piece of the Chicago Bulls' 2nd three-peat (1995-1998). He deserves to be remembered as a Hall of Fame player.

Steve Kerr was a Legendary Shooter

At the time of his retirement in 2003, Kerr left as the NBA's all-time single-season leader in 3-point percentage (52.4%; 1994-1995). He also finished his career with the best 3-point shooting percentage of all-time, according to Basketball Reference (45.4%). He was also the NBA's 1997 3-Point Shooting Contest winner.

In 11 of his 16 career years, the former Arizona Wildcat shot over 40% from 3-point range. He was one of the most consistent performers in the sport. No, he did not make any All-Star teams. But he made his name in the NBA as a shooter. He performed that duty better than anyone in the league at the time of his retirement.

An All-Time Great Champion

When players compete for over 15 years in the NBA and are one of the greatest shooters ever, they are bound to win a ring or two... or five. Steve Kerr has won five NBA rings as a player, including four consecutive from 1996-1999. Again, he was a core piece of the Chicago Bulls during their 2nd threepeat. He also won two rings for Gregg Popovich in two separate stints (1999, 2003).

It is important to note that Steve Kerr doesn't have the elite stats that most Hall of Famers would have. After all, he only averaged 6.0 points per game in his entire career (Basketball Reference). His highest points-per-game output came back in 1993-94 when he averaged 8.6 (Michael Jordan's first full season of retirement). The fact that Kerr was a role player is what hurt his Hall of Fame candidacy the most.

However, combining the five rings he has won as a player to the four he has won as coach, Kerr has a total of none rings. Now in his ninth season in the Bay Area, he refused to give up on his team this year as they went through a mid-season slide. They are now headed to the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons. If he can add another ring to his historic career portfolio, he'll be in rare air with 10 rings.

Regardless of his elite coaching career, Kerr should be in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player. He left the NBA as one of the best shooters of all-time and a five-time champion. Kerr is the definition of legendary.

