"Would have cooked better than LeBron" - NBA fans react to Chris Brown's slick handles in viral pickup game footage

Chris Brown is not just a talented rapper and dancer, seemingly having the knack for hoops as well. Brown went viral online for his slick handles during a pickup game. NBA fans reacted to the "King of R&B" playing in a gym with a bunch of regular dudes.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan shared a video of Brown playing 5-on-5 while wearing a black shirt and yellow pants. He first hit a 3-point shot over his defender, followed by a crossover move similar to Jamal Crawford, splitting the defense before hitting the easy layup.
Here's the video of Brown's pickup game:
NBA fans reacted to Chris Brown's pickup game video, with LeBron James catching a stray. James is recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain suffered in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here are some of the best reactions online:
"Would have cooked better than Lebron if he was playing basketball," a fan wrote.
"Chris should sign to a NBA team for 6 months or 1 year," one fan suggested.
"Chris Brown out here playing basketball like it's a music video!" another fan commented.
"He might as well go replace Steph Curry while he’s injured," a fan tweeted.
"What exactly is he not good at?" one asked.
"Every rapper is just a failed hooper," another fan claimed.
Brown has been playing basketball since he was young, focusing on music rather than taking the sport seriously. He played in the 2006 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Houston as part of the H-Town Team with the likes of Nelly, Nick Cannon and Brandon Routh.
NBA player makes big claim about Chris Brown's basketball skills
Chris Brown made headlines before the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, revealing that he was invited to play in the Celebrity Game. However, it was rescinded after the sponsors allegedly didn't want him to be a part of it, as per The Indy Star.
Brown's domestic violence history with Rihanna might have been a factor. Speaking on his podcast, Paul George claimed that Brown would have scored 50 points in the Celebrity Game if he had played.
"I've never seen someone who had just talent in every bucket," George said. "He can drop 50, do the anthem, do the halftime show. Everything. Draw the jerseys."
In addition to being a rapper, singer, dancer and a hooper, Chris Brown also does street art across the United States and appears in movies and television shows.
