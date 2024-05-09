“Would love to see their a** get stonked” - Charles Barkley humorously berates ‘overrated’ Knicks 

Charles Barkley shaded the New York Knicks again on national television after their 130-121 win over the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Despite the Knicks going 2-0 up and in good shape to face the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, that didn't stop Barkley from berating the New York outfit.

Speaking on TNT alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr., he said the New York would be "stonked" by Boston in the next round and that the team was "overrated."

"I don't care who wins, but I'll tell you what, I would love to see their a**get stonked by the Celtics, that'd be great. I mean, whoever wins this series is gonna get stonked by the Celtics. ... Because y'all [Knicks] think y'all think y'all the greatest thing since sliced bread. Come on, you ain't that good in New York. Come on, man. Y'all overrated."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The hosts outclassed the Pacers in Game 2 at the Madison Square Garden after a solid showing by all of their starters. Guards Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo had 29 and 28 points.

Forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunonby contributed 19 points and 28 points respectively. Center Isiah Hartenstein had 14 points.

In response, the Pacers only had Tyrese Haliburton (35 points) and Obi Toppin (20 points) responding with some semblance of a fight as New York extended their lead in the series.

"They don't watch basketball": Kendrick Perkins rips into Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley for their digs at the Knicks

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins minced no words when he called out Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley and told them to do their jobs by watching New York play.

According to the ESPN big man, the lack of familiarity was why both TNT analysts could not appreciate NY better.

“It’s obviously (that) they don’t watch basketball. I'm serious, they can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. They probably only watch the Knicks when they’re covering them on their game nights.”

Earlier, both O'Neal and Barkley predicted that the teams who faced the Knicks would beat them. While O'Neal believed the Orlando Magic would get past New York, Barkley said the Pacers would send New York packing. Both have been proved wrong so far as NY now has a significant advantage in their series against Indiana.