"Would you mind?": Larsa Pippen, Yuki Kawamura’s electrifying 3-word shoutout as Scotty Pippen Jr. gears up for new season 

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to tip off their 2025-26 campaign on Monday, hosting the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. As excitement builds for the preseason opener, Scotty Pippen Jr. left social media buzzing by sharing a series of photos from the team’s media day.Pippen Jr. gears up for his fourth professional season in the league by posting five photos on Instagram with the caption:“Year 4✍🏽.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered plenty of love from fans, racking up thousands of likes. Pippen's mother, Larsa, along with teammates, former teammates and fans, filled the comments section with support and excitement for the season ahead.“Would you mind??,” Yuki Kawamura wrote.“Let’s go baby❤️,” Larsa Pippen wrote.“⏰,” Jaren Jackson Jr. added an emoji.“Yea pip,” Jake LaRavia said.“Pimpinnn,” Desmond Bane wrote.“Praying for a healthy &amp; successful season. Proud of you deuce. The journey is the reward.🤞🏽,” @adelljharris wrote.Credits: Instagram (@spippenjr)Credits: Instagram (@spippenjr)Pippen Jr. is coming off his first full season in the league, where he finally earned consistent playing time. He appeared in 79 games after playing 21 the year before and six in his rookie season. During that stretch, he became a crucial piece off the bench, averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.With Ja Morant bothered by an ankle sprain suffered during training camp, Scotty Pippen Jr. is expected to get more minutes in preseason. That gives him a great opportunity to make an impression on new coach Tuomas Iisalo and build his case for a bigger role in the rotation when the regular season begins. However, Ty Jerome is expected to start at point guard if Morant is sidelined.Scotty Pippen Jr. reacts to Grizzlies losing Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard The Memphis Grizzlies took a hit this offseason when they lost two key guards, Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard. But instead of losing morale, players can view it as a chance to step up and prove themselves.Scotty Pippen Jr. is one of those players to use that as motivation. He’s embracing the opportunity to grow as both a scorer and a facilitator, determined not to let the team feel Bane’s absence.&quot;Obviously losing those two guys hurt, but there's more room for everyone else to step up,” Pippen Jr. said. “And that's what I've been doing. Working on my game, working on me being a playmaker as well as a creator. Because I know that Desmond Bane is gone. I know that I believe I can step into that kind of role.&quot;Scotty Pippen Jr. is eager to make a strong impression in his preseason opener against the Pistons. It’s a matchup he’s always enjoyed, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in four career games against them across his career.