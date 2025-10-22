"Would rather he talk about the actual games": NBA fans dish honest takes as Michael Jordan's anticipated segment doesn't match expectations

Michael Jordan's halftime show on NBC made its debut on NBA opening night. While the title of his show reads "MJ: Insights to Excellence", it isn't exactly what everyone was expecting. During the halftime of the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets game, NBC aired a portion of Jordan getting interviewed by journalist Mike Tirico.
Before the interview was aired, many expected that Jordan would provide his in-game knowledge about the live games taking place. Instead, we got snippets of Jordan interviews that talk about the game of basketball.
Fans on social media didn't seem pleased with what NBC had to offer. Some expressed how disappointed they were that it was just a sit-down interview with Michael Jordan that would be cut into multiple parts throughout the season. However, other die-hard Jordan fans loved listening to the substance the interview had to offer.
Here's what some fans said on X:
Michael Jordan opens up about basketball at his age
It's been over two decades since we last saw Michael Jordan suit up for the NBA. The last time we saw him play was for the Washington Wizards, where he played a couple of seasons. Although his run with the Wizards is something many fans want to forget, it was also a significant time, given how it was the final years of his career.
With over 20 years passing, many miss seeing MJ playing on the hardwood. It appears that the feelings are mutual with Jordan, as he admitted that he, too, misses the sport that put him on the map.
During his interview with Mike Tirico on NBC, Jordan admitted that it's been a long time since he last held on to a basketball.
"I haven't picked up a ball in years," Jordan shared. "I rented a house... (the owner) had a basketball court. He says, 'I want you to shoot one free throw.' ... When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it's the most nervous I've been in years."
However, despite staying away from basketball for a long time, Michael Jordan also wishes he could suit up for an NBA team again.
"I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that's who I am," Jordan said. "That type of competition... competitiveness... is what I live for. And I miss it."
While the probability of Jordan playing in the NBA again is at zero chances, the good news is, fans will be able to feel his presence in the league once again with his new show on NBC.
