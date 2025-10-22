"Would rather he talk about the actual games": NBA fans dish honest takes as Michael Jordan's anticipated segment doesn't match expectations

Michael Jordan's halftime show on NBC made its debut on NBA opening night. While the title of his show reads "MJ: Insights to Excellence", it isn't exactly what everyone was expecting. During the halftime of the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets game, NBC aired a portion of Jordan getting interviewed by journalist Mike Tirico.

Before the interview was aired, many expected that Jordan would provide his in-game knowledge about the live games taking place. Instead, we got snippets of Jordan interviews that talk about the game of basketball.

Fans on social media didn't seem pleased with what NBC had to offer. Some expressed how disappointed they were that it was just a sit-down interview with Michael Jordan that would be cut into multiple parts throughout the season. However, other die-hard Jordan fans loved listening to the substance the interview had to offer.

Here's what some fans said on X:

Detroit Basketball @Detroit__BBall @KevinOConnor Would rather he talk about the actual games. Seems like they spent 2 hours with him one day this summer and that’s it 😂

Jay Hosey @j_hosey @KevinOConnor Waiting for substance but a good opening

Amol Yajnik @amolyajnik @KevinOConnor Very clear that Tirico went down there for 1 day, spent a couple of hours with him, and they will trickle out that footage over the next few months.

Lee Parayno @leeparayno @KevinOConnor It was barely anything today. Is NBC going to stretch this interview over every game they broadcast with like one question answered per game?!? Is there going to be more for the Lakers/GSW game?

Alex Young @AlexYoung39 @KevinOConnor Pretty interesting and cool. However I laughed when Maria Taylor said “tune in next week to hear MJ’s thoughts on load management and why he played 82 games”

Colin Keane @colinkeane_ @KevinOConnor Too short. It'll be good to watch all of them in one sitting once they are all out. MJ is awesome.

Michael Jordan opens up about basketball at his age

It's been over two decades since we last saw Michael Jordan suit up for the NBA. The last time we saw him play was for the Washington Wizards, where he played a couple of seasons. Although his run with the Wizards is something many fans want to forget, it was also a significant time, given how it was the final years of his career.

With over 20 years passing, many miss seeing MJ playing on the hardwood. It appears that the feelings are mutual with Jordan, as he admitted that he, too, misses the sport that put him on the map.

During his interview with Mike Tirico on NBC, Jordan admitted that it's been a long time since he last held on to a basketball.

"I haven't picked up a ball in years," Jordan shared. "I rented a house... (the owner) had a basketball court. He says, 'I want you to shoot one free throw.' ... When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it's the most nervous I've been in years."

However, despite staying away from basketball for a long time, Michael Jordan also wishes he could suit up for an NBA team again.

"I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that's who I am," Jordan said. "That type of competition... competitiveness... is what I live for. And I miss it."

While the probability of Jordan playing in the NBA again is at zero chances, the good news is, fans will be able to feel his presence in the league once again with his new show on NBC.

