"Would’ve bricked that like crazy if he was on the Lakers" - Fans react after D'Angelo Russell hits game-winner vs Rockets 

D'Angelo Russell hit the game-winning 3-point shot on Tuesday's epic win by the Brooklyn Nets over the Houston Rockets. The Barclays Center crowd erupted in celebration after Russell gave the Nets the 99-97 victory. Fans online also reacted to the clutch shot, with some pointing out his stint with the LA Lakers.

The Nets were down 97-93 with 9.5 seconds left in the game. Keon Johnson hit a quick three to cut the lead to just one with 6.9 seconds remaining. The Rockets just needed to inbound the ball properly to make it a free throw game, but Amen Thompson made a bad pass.

Tosan Evbuomwan recovered the ball and tapped it to Russell, who quickly pulled up from beyond the arc. It was nothing but net as Brooklyn gained the 99-97 lead with 3.4 seconds left. Jalen Green missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer as the Nets mobbed the former Laker for his heroics.

NBA fans online reacted to the game-winner, with some LA Lakers supporters throwing some shots at D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers traded Russell to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton in late December.

"Would've bricked that like crazy if he was on the Lakers still," one fan tweeted.

"Why is bro not doing this with the Lakers?!" one fan asked.

"He always thrived everywhere but LA," another fan claimed.

D'Angelo Russell is in his second stint with the Nets, wherein he had his best years from 2017 to 2019. He even made his lone All-Star selection in Brooklyn but was pushed out after the team pursued Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"ALL OF A SUDDEN HE BALLIN LIKE HE A 99 overall 2K my player," a fan wrote.

"Couldn’t do this for the Lakers," one fan commented.

"This would have been nothing but air if he was on the Lakers," another fan remarked.

Russell is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 12 games since getting traded back to the Nets.

D'Angelo Russell seems happy playing for Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell seems happy playing for the Brooklyn Nets. (Photo: IMAGN)

Russell's second stint with the LA Lakers had some highs and a lot of lows. Russell appeared happy to be out of the situation in Hollywood due to his comments about playing with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Dude, I'll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted, again," Russell said as per Nets Daily's Lucas Kaplan. "This is style and a play that, obviously, we got the best performance team as well. They keep guys fresh, they keep guys in shape. They keep them prepared for the minutes and the load that they’re about to play in."

Russell has an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

