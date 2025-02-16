"Would've taken an injured Mark Williams over Alex Len" - Lakers fans react after 9'9" wingspan center's trade saga seemingly ends

The LA Lakers-Mark Williams trade saga has seemingly ended after Adam Silver revealed the Charlotte Hornets haven't reached out to the NBA over the rescinded deal. The Lakers voided the move after finding Williams failed his physical and they found out there were injury issues kept from the team.

Reports emerged that the Hornets would push back and make a "mock trial" scenario out of this situation by presenting their case. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported this on Wednesday. Four days since the news dropped on the Hornets' intentions, it seems unlikely for them to reach out to the league now and plead to reinstate the trade.

"No, Charlotte has not filed a protest of any kind. I think the larger issue is if there is a different standard of sort in terms of players passing physicals in trades...It's something we should look at as a league," Adam Silver said on Saturday at the All-Star Weekend (h/t NBA reporter Brett Siegel).

While many Lakers fans originally felt they dodged a bullet as it was an expensive deal since they parted with Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick, some believe the Lakers could still use Mark Williams. The 7-foot center with a 9-foot-9 wingspan was deemed as an exciting young prospect, who could blossom under coach JJ Redick and new star Luka Doncic.

Additionally, the Lakers still have a huge void at the center position. Though they signed Alex Len, his underwhelming debut against Utah had fans pondering if voiding the Williams trade was the right call. Some of those fans registered the same doubts after Silver's comments. One fan said:

"I would’ve taken an injured Mark Williams over Alex Len"

Another tweeted:

One fan said:

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"

One fan claimed Mark Williams should ask for a buyout and then join the Lakers.

"Now ask for that buyout and come to the Lakers."

One fan added:

"Damn I was hoping they’d win and we “had” to take him"

Another demanded the NBA to penalize the Hornets, saying:

"Alright now penalize them for trying to scam the lakers."

LA Lakers are probably better without Mark Williams

The LA Lakers paid a steep price to acquire Mark Williams. Dalton Knecht was one of the players the franchise was high on since drafting him. Knecht also delivered the goods on several occasions. He was untouchable on the team until the blockbuster Luka Doncic's addition.

While Williams would have been an apt acquisition as a long-term piece next to Doncic, if he was dealing with underlying injury problems, it would have been a bad trade for LA. The Lakers would have lost all their best assets in this move for a 23-year-old, injury-prone player who still had several deficiencies in his game, especially on defense.

Despite a 7-foot frame and 9-foot-9 wingspan, Williams isn't one of the best pick-and-roll defenders or shot blockers in the NBA. That's almost a necessity on this Lakers team, which has glaring defensive holes with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who lack the physical tools to guard at a high level.

The Lakers retained their assets and can use them in the offseason on a much better win-now prospect, who can impact the game on both ends.

