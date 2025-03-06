"Wouldn't be surprised if he wants out" - NBA fans react to Ja Morant suffering worst stretch since rookie year with Jaren Jackson Jr. absent 

In more ways than one, Ja Morant has seen a decline in his game this season. His 20.9 points per game is his worst scoring average in five seasons, and his numbers in rebounding, assists and field goal attempts are down as well.

The dip in Morant's performance has gotten online fans buzzing, especially as he'll be carrying a heavier load with Jaren Jackson Jr. possibly being out for several weeks. On Reddit, a user pointed out how Morant could be going through a particularly rough patch this season:

A Reddit user talks about Ja Morant's "rough patch" this season. Credit: reddit/lacabloodclot9

"Morant has probably had one of the worst stretches of his young career since maybe his rookie year," the Reddit user wrote. "The biggest concerns for me are the availability and turnovers which continue to be question marks not just around Ja, but the Grizzlies in general."

This Reddit post has drawn opinions from other hoops fans as well:

"He looks visibly frustrated 50% of the time. Wouldn’t be surprised if he wants out," one online user said.

"Wouldn't want him on my team for a large cost. Small guard that can't shoot isn't the recipe for success and winning," another online user said.

Fans comment on Ja Morant's subpar performance this season. Credit: Lacabloodclot9/reddit

"His shoulder is clearly not right. No clue why he played," one netizen observed.

"He just said in the postgame that he shouldn't have played," another netizen relayed.

Reddit users talk about the state of Ja Morant's shoulder. Credit: Lacabloodclot9/reddit

"Rockets would probably take him if they can make the salary work as all their starters age into their prime," one fan suggested. "Ja's perfect for their timeline, plays exactly the position they need and can take over in clutch situations."

"Ja Morant YOU are a Charlotte Hornet," another fan declared.

Some Reddit users are speculating on the next destination in Ja Morant's NBA career. Credit: Lacabloodclot9/reddit

In the absence of JJJ, Morant will have to help make up for the big man's numbers as the Grizzlies jockey for playoff position.

Ja Morant responds after securing win amid shooting struggles

One thing that Ja Morant will never lack, though, is fearlessness. This was on full display when he granted a postgame interview after the Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 151-148 on Feb. 25.

That night, Morant struggled with his shooting. He acknowledged as much in his interview:

"I mean sh*t, I gotta do something!" Morant said. "If I ain't making no shots, I just gotta do whatever my team needs to get a win." [Timestamp - 1:02]

Morant is hell-bent on contributing to the Grizzlies' winning ways, whether or not his contributions will reflect on the stat sheet.

