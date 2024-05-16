Wrestling legend Ric Flair calls out Donovan Mitchell for missing Game 5: "I've wrestled in rotator cuffs almost dying from surgeries"

Cleveland Cavaliers superfan and wrestling legend Ric Flair was not happy with Donovan Mitchell for sitting out a pivotal Game 5 in the NBA playoffs. Mitchell missed his second straight game due to a left calf strain, with the Cavs on the brink of elimination.

In a post on his social media accounts, "The Nature Boy" called out the Cavs superstar guard for missing an important game for the franchise. Flair pointed out that he performed despite his injuries and that Mitchell let his teammates down for not suiting up Wednesday.

"Donovan Mitchell, sore calf? Really? You would think for 32 million dollars annual salary that you could have participated in the game tonight and represented Cleveland! I've wrestled in rotator cuffs, after almost dying from surgeries & airplane crashes, and never missed a match. I could never imagine missing an opportunity to star in a playoff game for the NBA championship. And you represent Cleveland, so disappointed! Apparently tonight you are taking the night off at the expense of your whole team," Flair wrote.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a few hours before tip-off that Donovan Mitchell will miss his second straight game with a left calf strain. Mitchell missed Game 4 due to the injury, with the Cavaliers losing to the Boston Celtics 109-102.

The Cavs went into Game 5 down 3-1 and needed their superstar guard. However, Mitchell was not cleared to return, given that calf strains are a tricky injury. Kevin Durant came back early from a calf strain and suffered a torn Achilles tendon that altered his career.

Mitchell was also not the only player listed as out for the Cavs. Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Craig Porter Jr. were also downgraded from questionable to out. It's a tough situation for the Cavs, but it's next man up if they want to stay alive in the postseason.

ESPN analyst says Donovan Mitchell has played his last game for the Cavs

When news of Donovan Mitchell sitting out Game 5 came out, rumors began to swirl that the Cleveland Cavaliers might trade Mitchell. The superstar guard will be entering the final year of his contract next season, and there have not been any concrete talks with the Cavs regarding an extension.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes Mitchell might have played his last game for the Cavaliers. The franchise cannot gamble on the player signing a new deal, especially if they are not considered championship contenders. Perkins also mentioned that teams such as the LA Lakers and Miami Heat would be interested in him.

Brian Windhorst had the same sentiment, reporting that many teams are prepared to make an offer. The New York Knicks need a second star, the OKC Thunder have a bunch of draft picks to trade and several other teams need a star like Mitchell to contend.