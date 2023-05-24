"Wtf he wearing ski goggles for" - Paolo Banchero's fit for SLAM magazine had fans mocking him

NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero recently graced the cover of SLAM Magazine, however, it was his outfit that really had fans talking. Banchero wore a pair of jeans that reminded fans of the overly baggy style worn by players around the turn of the century.

Naturally, fans were quick to chime in with some pretty hilarious reactions, as they mocked him for everything from his pants to his ski goggles. Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a look at some of the funniest reactions.

SLAM @SLAMonline



Paolo Banchero covers SLAM 244. Welcome to the future.Paolo Banchero covers SLAM 244. slam.ly/paolo-244 Welcome to the future. Paolo Banchero covers SLAM 244. slam.ly/paolo-244 https://t.co/Dac2PnezAm

💞 @jasalexissmith @SLAMonline need this on a t shirt @Pp_doesit best cover in awhileneed this on a t shirt @SLAMonline @Pp_doesit best cover in awhile 💎 need this on a t shirt

Paolo Banchero's impressive rookie season

Paolo Banchero had an incredibly successful rookie season in the NBA as he earned himself the 2023 Rookie of the Year award. While playing in 72 of the team's 82 games, Banchero averaged a flat 20.0 points per game. In addition, the 6-foot-10 Italian-American averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

After being presented with the Wilt Chamberlain trophy, Banchero spoke to NBA.com about his rookie year, and what the award meant to him.

“It feels great,” Banchero said on taking home the Wilt Chamberlain trophy. “I had my eyes on the award the whole year, and I just wanted to be able to look back and say I won it.”

Now, as Paolo Banchero prepares to enter his sophomore year, many are wondering how the talented young standout will improve his game. From the sound of things, he plans to specifically work on his efficiency and improving his overall physique.

2023 NBA All Star - KIA Skills Challenge

Last season, Banchero shot just 29.8% from beyond the arc, a figure that he would like to improve in his sophomore year. In addition, Banchero averaged 42.7% from the field, putting him below the league average for power forwards at 46.5%.

When he arrives at training camp to prepare for the season, Banchero will almost certainly also field some jokes from teammates about his SLAM magazine cover.

