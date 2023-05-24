“Let’s squash whatever beef we got” - Dwight Howard wants to mends his ties with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have plenty of parallels in their career. Both are big men who were drafted by the Orlando Magic and later played for the LA Lakers. Shaq is already a Hall of Famer, while Howard will probably be there someday. Both dominated the paint during their primes.

Both were nicknamed “Superman” at times. O’Neal seemed bothered that Howard attempted to take his nickname at times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the two have a long history with some beef, although they never played together. O’Neal has criticized Howard repeatedly through the years. Howard recently said he wants the beef to end.

While on Michelle Beadle’s show on FanDuel TV, Howard said he has no issues with the Big Diesel.

“For years I have said it, I don’t have any beef with Shaq,” Howard said.

Howard says he has no time to hold any grudge at his age. It is time to let whatever past incidents go.

“We are getting older, let’s squash whatever beef we got,” Howard said.

Howard said he was willing to spend some time with O’Neal to talk through any issues he may have. Howard offered a peaceful mindset when asked about the tension between the two:

“For me, I want everyone to enjoy life. I don’t have no beef with anyone. The me and Shaq thing, I don’t know what it is. If we have to go to dinner, or if we have to come on this show to have a discussion, I’ll do whatever it is."

What did O'Neal say about Howard?

The most recent criticism from O'Neal came when he dismissed Howard’s statline from a Taiwanese basketball game. Howard now plays professionally in Taiwan.

Nate Capalot @LeNooshi



He didn’t hold back Dwight Howard just called out EVERY underperformer this playoffs and is recruiting them to TaiwanHe didn’t hold back Dwight Howard just called out EVERY underperformer this playoffs and is recruiting them to Taiwan👀He didn’t hold back😳 https://t.co/N5oK75dZlX

Howard scored 38 points and grabbed 25 rebounds in a Taiwanese game in November. O’Neal laughed it off while discussing it on his podcast.

“He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5-foot-8, " Shaquille O’Neal said. “This league reminds me of the Life Time Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday.”

Howard responded at the time on his instagram account. He told O'Neal to “stop hating basketball in Taiwan.”

Poll : 0 votes