WWE icon The Undertaker once recalled Hakeem Olajuwon's compliment for alley-oop assist

When we talk about Mike William Callaway, also known as 'The Undertaker,' chances are the fans will immediately think about wrestling.

However, long before he became a WWE legend, the 6-foot-8 Houston native was a bit of a basketball star at Waltrip High School.

That's why he even had a chance to play at Houston University's campus during the Phi Slama Jama days, going with and against the likes of Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon.

In an episode of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, he recalled the story of how he even hit the future Houston Rockets legend for an alley-oop slam:

"I grew up in Houston, right? So, I got the chance to play with all the Phi Slama Jama in the summer," Calaway said. "I got to play at Fonde Rec, which, in Houston, in the summer, you never knew who was going to be there."

Callaway, who played center in high school, wasn't really used to bringing the ball up the court, but with Hakeem there, he had no business playing below the rim:

"I'm in high school still, and I'm playing with all these guys. I get on the team finally and get a run, and I'm playing two, I'm a five (center), and I have no business at the two (guard)," he added. "I'm on Hakeem's team, so I'm bringing the ball on the left side, and he was already down the court. He had just incredible footwork, and everything was just next level."

Hakeem then called for the ball right above the rim, so Callaway had no choice but to let it fly and hope for the best:

"He is running on the other side. He wanted me to throw him an alley-oop, but he is telling me in Nigerian, I guess. He was pointing, and I just crossed mid-court, and he is already pointing towards the rim at the end, and I was like, 'Oh crap.' But I let it loose, and I'm thinking, 'Crap, I just threw that away.'

"(He) caught the ball on the run, and dunked on some dude, man. And we were running back on the court and he was like, 'Nice, pass man.' … Hakeem made me look like I was Magic Johnson," he concluded.

Hakeem Olajuwon's unmatched legacy

Olajuwon went on to become the only other superstar in the league to win a championship in the Michael Jordan era.

He led the Rockets to back-to-back titles during Jordan's first retirement, and he had one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history in 1993-94. In that period, he won the NBA championship, MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Then again, his legacy went far beyond the basketball court. On top of his elite footwork and post game, his work as an ambassador and activist for the NBA in Africa paved the way for countless young athletes.

There wouldn't be a Joel Embiid if there hadn't been a Hakeem Olajuwon before him.

