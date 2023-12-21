‘X’ user claims pro-Christian Wood handle is NBA player’s ‘burner’ used for pushing starting lineup narrative

Is Christian Wood hiding under the guise of an X account to express his dismay over not getting more minutes for the LA Lakers? Another X account thinks so. X user Old NBA Tweets, who summarizes throwback NBA events in tweets, claimed that a certain X handle with the username @smdyyz is handled by Wood.

Old NBA Tweets posted a video on Wednesday night trying to prove that @smdyyz belongs to Wood.

"This is deadass Christian Woods burner account LMFAO (laughing my f****** ass out)"

Old NBA Tweets showed a list of tweets that @smdyyz liked, and some tweets have a common call: give Wood some playing time.

@smdyyz also liked a tweet calling for the LA Lakers to fire Darvin Ham as head coach, let go of veteran superstar LeBron James through a trade, and make Christian Wood their new star.

Moreover, according to one tweet that @smdyyz liked, Anthony Davis is getting hurt more often as a result of too much playing time, resulting in Wood not getting quality minutes.

Some users supported this tweet and gave their two cents on the activity of the alleged burner account of Christian Wood.

Christian Wood plays sparingly for LA Lakers

Old NBA Tweets' "expose" came just after Wood and the LA Lakers played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Wood, who had one block, played the final 1:18 of the contest, but the outcome was already settled by then as the Bulls walloped the Lakers, 124-108.

Anthony Davis started for the LA Lakers at the center position and finished with a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds with three rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

A recap of Christian Wood's career

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Christian Wood's career took flight when he moved to the Detroit Pistons for the 2019–2020 NBA season.

Wood proved to be a solid inside presence off the bench, averaging 13.1 points on a career-high 56.7 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

He became an instant star for the then-rebuilding Houston Rockets, averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game in the 2020–2021 season and 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game the following year.

He subsequently joined the Dallas Mavericks in the hopes of assisting Luka Doncic in making the playoffs, averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game off the bench.

Earlier this year, the Lakers signed Woods to shore up their frontline, but his averages have dipped to 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game so far.