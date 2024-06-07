Xavier Tillman's wife Tamia rides high on Game 1 win over Luka Doncic & Co. as she makes bold prediction for Celtics: "Another sweep loading"

Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman's wife, Tamia, rode high as the Celtics secured victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Tamia took to Instagram to share a video of Jayson Tatum hitting a 3 and captioned the story with a bold prediction for her husband's team:

"They keep playing like this, we got another sweep loading 🤣☘️."

Tamia makes bold prediction for the Celtics-Mavericks series (Image: Tamia Tillman Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics dominated the matchup with a 29-point lead in the first half before concluding the game with a 107-89 win. With the victory, the Celtics have won eight games in a row in the playoffs including their Eastern Conference finals sweep against the Indiana Pacers. Boston has also won all Game 1s to go 13-2 in their postseason run until now.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Xavier Tillman did not feature in Game 1 of the series and has had a hard time finding game time in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics' victory charge with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. The game also featured a glorious return of Kristaps Porzingis who missed the Celtics' previous 10 games.

On the other hand, Luka Doncic led the Mavericks' losing effort with his double-double performance of 30 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Xavier Tillman's wife Tamia previously made bold promise ahead of NBA Finals

Tamia Tillman is very confident of the Celtics and believes that the team can pull off a sweep in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Mavericks. She previously promised to break into a dance if the Celtics are able to pull off a sweep.

Ahead of the ongoing NBA Finals, Tamia took to Instagram to reshare a video of fans practicing their celebratory dance for when the Celtics pull off a sweep. Not only did Xavier Tillman's wife agree with the notion that her partner's team could pull off the sweep, Tamia also claimed that she would break-dance on live television if it did end up happening.

"I ain't gone lie we pull off a sweep & yall gone see me breakdancing on the court on national TV during the celebration 🤣😭🤣," Tamia captioned her story.

Tamia Tillman's Instagram story

Being up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Boston Celtics will look to keep their home-court winning stride with a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.