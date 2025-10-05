"Y'all act like she can't get LeBron James together": Analyst uses Savannah James example to defend Ayesha Curry from public vitriol

Sports analyst Jemele Hill expressed her dissatisfaction with the public using LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, as an example to criticize Ayesha Curry's viral statements about her life with Steph Curry.

On Saturday, Hill discussed Ayesha Curry's viral remarks on her 'Spolitics' podcast. During one segment, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the community and used Savannah James as an example to defend the Warriors star's wife.

"I just hate that Savannah is being used, that her life and how she carries herself is being weaponized against other women," Hill said (Timestamp: 33:07). "Savannah, just because she acquired a person, y'all act like she can't get LeBron together from time to time. I am sure she does. If you have been married, it happens."

Later, the analyst compared Ayesha Curry to Michelle Obama to clarify her point.

"I'll give you another example, Michelle Obama. Her podcast with her brother Craig that I've listened to and you can see this if you have read either of Michelle Obama's books, Michelle Obama literally talks about the same thing that Ayesha Curry talks about.

"She wound up marrying the President of the United States, that's why when she was done with the White House, she was done."

LeBron James and his wife are an ideal example of high school sweethearts turned lifetime companions. The couple has been together since they were teenagers attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

They started dating in their senior year, and then James was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. During his rookie season, the then-Cavs rookie found out that his girlfriend was pregnant with his first child. The couple got married in 2013 and went on to have two more children, Bryce James and Zhuri James.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James once revealed the challenges of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurial life

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is a prime example of a woman who has been successful as a mother, a wife, and a businesswoman. She has raised her children diligently, with her oldest child now playing in the NBA alongside his father.

During an interview with "Essence" in 2020, the Lakers star's wife revealed the challenges she had to face while balancing her responsibilities as a mother and her role as a businesswoman.

"There's always a fear for moms if they are as present with the kids as much as they think they should be," she said. "You should never have a fear of doing what you really aspire to do or what you're passionate about. You can prioritize and keep the balance. I have a good time with my kids."

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has a successful skincare brand named 'Reframe' and also runs a successful podcast called 'Everybody's Crazy.'

