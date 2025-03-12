"Y'all don't even know what the f**k is coming" - Stephen A. Smith issues veiled warning while addressing LeBron James saga

Featuring on the latest episode of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas podcast "Gil's Arena", ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith issued a veiled warning as he addressed his ongoing saga with LeBron James. Smith highlighted his media presence as a force to reckoned with as he relayed that he won't back down against the LA Lakers star.

"LeBron is up here, and he know he up here," Smith said. "The problem is when it comes to the media I'm up here as well. You can sit up there and make a scene but I got 10 hours of airwaves a week live and I got my podcast. Ya’ll don’t even know what the f**k is coming down the pipe in terms of opportunities I got coming my way. I’m just getting started."

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James made headlines last week for their on-court altercation after the Lakers 113-109 overtime victory against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. They had a heated conversation about Bronny James, with the four-time NBA champion telling Smith to stop targeting his son.

During the same podcast with Gilbert Arenas, Smith also recalled the moment that he thought sparked the on-court altercation on Thursday.

"I remember, during a timeout in the first quarter, seeing Bronny," he said. "Bronny looked over at me, and he had this sad look on his face. And I'm imagining pop [LeBron] saw that s--- and it hit him. And he couldn't hold it, and he rolled up on me."

Stephen A. Smith hasn't shied away from talking about Bronny James all throughout his ongoing rookie season, especially as the 20-year-old struggled with the Lakers at the NBA level.

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James "weak" after learning real reason behind why he confronted him

Stephen A. Smith had initially addressed his altercation with LeBron James on his podcast on Friday. However, he learned the real reason for the Lakers star's confrontation on Sunday as James' interaction with his former teammate and ESPN broadcaster, Richard Jefferson, went viral.

In the clip, the 21x NBA All-Star was heard telling Jefferson that he confronted Smith as the ESPN analyst picked on his parenting ability. Smith had previously pleaded with James "as a father" to stop pushing Bronny James in the NBA as he's not ready for the league.

"Once he talks about, ‘I’m pleading you as a father,’ I can’t," James told Jefferson.

Reacting to the moment, Stephen A. Smith blasted at LeBron James during Gilbert Arena's podcast as he called him out.

"I thought it was weak, I thought it was some bulls**t. But, in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father."

Smith also shared that he was angry at James' interaction with Jefferson. It seems that the Smith-James saga is likely to go on for a while.

