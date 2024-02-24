“Y'all get off Grant's ass”: Evan Turner erupts at Grant Williams critics after Hornets-Warriors brawl

Grant Williams found himself at the center of a massive scuffle late in the Golden State Warriors game against the Charlotte Hornets. It started when embattled Hornets player Miles Bridges and Warriors standout Lester Quinones faced off in a heated exchange. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Williams appeared.

Williams' involvement seemed to escalate the situation, with more and more players surrounding the pair. On the broadcast, Quinones can be seen repeatedly calling Williams an expletive as teammates and officials try to regain control of the situation.

Williams and Quinones both got ejected, with many wondering why Williams decided to inject himself into the situation. After the game, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Seth Curry and Miles Bridges all talked the situation out together before leaving the court.

Despite that, Green joined fans in criticizing Williams after the game, saying that Williams' tough guy act isn't doing him any favors.

After that, retired NBA vet Evan Turner decided to take things upon himself and defend Grant Williams on social media.

"Y'all get off Grant's ass, that's my cousin low key," Turner posted on X.

Looking further at how players and coaches responded to Grant Williams and Lester Quinones' scuffle

As previously stated, after the game, Draymond Green, Miles Bridges and the Curry brothers talked things out on-court in what appeared to be a productive, albeit animated, conversation between the two teams took place,

However, Draymond Green then took aim at Williams post-game. Speaking to media members in what many have dubbed a rather ironic rant, the four-time champ said,

"Grant Williams gotta stop it, man. Being like this tough guy is going absolutely wrong for him. Like, he's a really nice guy. For some reason, he keeps trying to jump on the unlikeable side, and I must tell you, it's not always fun over here. ...

"I mean, talking too much kind of got [Williams] out of Dallas. Like, overdoing it. And he's over there [in Charlotte] talking too much now. He might want to slow down and stop all the tough-guy stuff."

While the comments likely fueled the tensions between the two teams, Steve Kerr and Steve Clifford, the coaches of both teams, were caught off-guard. During the game broadcast, the two coaches were seen shaking hands during what many thought were the final seconds of the game.

As the two can be seen exchanging pleasantries, they both realize at the same time what is taking place at the other end of the court, jumping into action. The pair can then be seen attempting to break things up and ease tensions in a moment that has continued to go viral.

