"Y'all know I be on the Tickity Tock"- LeBron James' wife Savannah James rhythmically grooves to popular TikTok song

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, is steadily making a name for herself as a podcaster. “Everybody’s Crazy,” a show she co-hosts with April McDaniel, is getting some rave reviews since it started late last April. The two talk, advise and listen to callers, sharing their opinions.

On Friday, the fifth episode of the podcast called “It’s Giving.. Finsta” had several light-hearted moments. One of those was the social media influencer vibing to “Million Dollar Baby.” She posted on Instagram a clip of her dancing to a few bars of the hit song and captioned it with:

“Y’all know I be on the Tickity Tok”

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, danced to "Million Dollar Baby" in her podcast on Tuesday. [photo: Savannah James' IG]

LeBron James’ wife was talking about the uber-popular Tik-Tok, the social media platform that has taken videos to a different level.

The song she danced to was Tommy Richman’s single, that caught fire when a few lines of the song dropped on TikTok. It has over 40 million views since a sneak peek of the entertaining hit came out. As somebody who loves to dance, it didn’t take long for the wife of the LA Lakers superstar to groove to its rhythmic beat.

Savannah James is a popular figure on the platform. Although she does not have her own account, she has a handful of fan pages that consistently feature her. Some of them have a couple of clips of the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast.

LeBron James, Savannah James and Zhuri James had a viral dance on TikTok

LeBron James is no stranger to dancing. The four-time MVP often hypes himself and his teammates before games with some groovy moves. Sometimes, he even busts out weird and hilarious moves that basketball fans usually react to.

Savannah James is also quite adept on the dance floor. She was spotted having a good time together with her husband, partying to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Unsurprisingly, their daughter Zhuri James, has their dancing skills. LeBron’s “Princess” has been quite a hit, with some heartwarming videos dancing. But having all three of them together should be quite the treat their fans longed to see.

Earlier this year, a clip of them dancing quickly caught fire once it came out of TikTok. Here’s the trio with some nifty moves that must have unquestionably thrilled their fans:

Perhaps LeBron James, Savannah James and their daughter will give “Million Dollar Baby” a shot. Considering their popularity, it will not be a shocker if it becomes another viral video.