'Y'all some losers man, beat it': Anthony Edwards flames The Athletic for misquoting his Kobe Bryant thoughts to Steve Kerr

Anthony Edwards has been a star for Team USA leading up to the FIBA World Cup. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves star recently went on a social media rant after being misquoted in an article.

On Thursday afternoon, Joe Vardon of The Atheltic put out a story centered around Anthony Edwards. In there, he cites a conversation between Edwards and Steve Kerr coming off the bench. The former No. 1 pick was quoted saying he doesn't feel there is someone better than him at his position on the roster.

"He was telling me about coming off the bench."

"He said Dwayne Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don't have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool."

After this story made waves, Edwards went on Instagram to set the record straight. He said he may have thought that in his head, but he would have never responded like that to Kerr.

"Y'all taking that comment too far, I aint even say that to Steve Kerr," Edwards said. "I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench."

"Y'all doing too much, y'all going too far. That's my dog, Steve Kerr locked in... Y'all some losers."

Via Instagram, @theanthonyedwards_

Edwards recently put on a dominant performance against Germany, erupting for 34 points in a comeback victory.

Anthony Edwards continues to be compared to Dwyane Wade

This isn't the first time Anthony Edwards and Dwyane Wade were mentioned in the same breath. One Team USA coach sees a lot of the Heat legend in the young guard.

While Steve Kerr is the head coach of Team USA, he also has an array of great coaches around him. One of them is Erik Spoelstra from the Miami Heat.

As one of the main standout players for Team USA thus far, Anthony Edwards has been a big topic of conversation. When Spoelstra was asked about the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, he compared him to recent Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade.

“It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. Spoelstra said. "But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I’m going back in time.”

As a hyper athletic guard who can get it done on both ends, Wade is a good comparison for Edwards. This is also high praise coming from Spoelstra, who was alongside the star guard for all of his career in Miami.

