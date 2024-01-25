"Y'all MFs lame as f**k" - Dejounte Murray torches skeptics on IG for dissing his defensive mojo

Dejounte Murray has undeniably become the second-best option next to Trae Young for the Atlanta Hawks. There are some nights when Young struggles on offense then Murray steps up and takes over. As a result, Murray gained lots of attention from fans, which only means people will be watching his every move and talking about him.

Just recently, a couple of fans roasted Murray for his poor defense. Legion Hoops posted a screenshot of the comments on what appears to be an Instagram post on X. One of them called out the Hawks star for focusing too much on offense while the other one seconded the motion.

Murray didn't appreciate the comments and took out his frustrations on them:

"Both of y'all MFs lame as f**k," Murray said. "Just running your mf mouth. You can't touch nobody in this soft a** league today so who really able to play real defense? Ain't nobody blowing pass me cause it's a pride thing mf! Know the facts before y'all start running your mouth wannabe coaches and Gm clowns!"

Despite Murray defending himself, fans on social media didn't resonate with him and are calling him soft for responding the way he did.

"if he can’t handle haters in. ATL GGs for him in LA😭💀 "

"Bro will not survive 1 day of Lakers fans."

Hawks trade rumors: Dejounte Murray rumored to be traded to the Lakers

LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

For some time, Dejounte Murray has been rumored to be a potential trade piece for the Atlanta Hawks. Looking at recent reports, it seems like some sort of deal might come to fruition between the Hawks and the LA Lakers. This could be why Murray was in a foul mood on social media when he negatively responded to the two fans.

The Lakers' pursuit of Murray makes a lot of sense. Dejounte plays a role similar to D'Angelo Russell. He has a knack for scoring and is a good playmaker as well. The Hawks star was once a good defender and still has the potential to be one.

If LA is ready to part ways with Russell come the trade deadline, then the Lakers can directly swap him with Murray. Their contracts match each other, with Murray having $17.71 million and Russell having $17.30 million, which means trading them for each other should be a smooth transaction.

If that happens, then Murray better be prepared for the vocal LA crowd.

