  • "Y'all MFs in trouble": Luka Doncic’s stunning transformation shakes the internet as LeBron James’ friend delivers cold message to rest of the NBA

"Y'all MFs in trouble": Luka Doncic’s stunning transformation shakes the internet as LeBron James’ friend delivers cold message to rest of the NBA

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:37 GMT
Lakers Timberwolves NBA Playoffs round 1 game 5.. - Source: Getty
LeBron James’ friend Cuffs The Legend sends warning to the league over Luka Doncic transformation [Picture Credit: Getty]

Last season, Luka Doncic was heavily scrutinized and criticized for not having an NBA-ready body. It seems the LA Lakers star has come out with an answer, and it has been welcome news for Lakers fans.

Doncic went through a massive body transformation this offseason. Shortly after a video of a lean Doncic went viral on social media, the Slovenian appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine, looking shredded.

Watching Doncic's transformation, LeBron James' friend, Cuffs The Legend, issued an early warning to the league.

"Low Carb Luka got muscles again. Yall mo*********** in trouble," he wrote in an X post on Monday.
The first time NBA fans saw a lean-looking Luka Doncic was when he attended one of Barcelona's basketball games last month. Earlier this month, a video of Doncic in a new shape had gone viral when he had appeared for the Jordan Brand.

Last season, Doncic was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in a shocking trade. Weeks after the trade, Mavs GM, Nico Harrison, alluded that Doncic was out of shape.

NBA fans hyped up with Luka Doncic's new shredded look

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic looking ripped in the latest issue of Men's Health magazine.

The Lakers star posed with a dumbbell, showing off his biceps and triceps. He seemingly looked more leaner in the picture compared to last season.

Reacting to the post, some fans wrote that Doncic might start playing defense next season:

"A pro athlete got bullied and shamed into becoming a better athlete. Luka might actually play defense this year. Well done."
Doncic spent most of his Lakers season being spoken about for his body rather than his game. For some fans, the upcoming season would be Doncic's revenge season:

"Crazy he got that fat in the first place, but lfg it’s Luka revenge szn."
Some fans credited Doncic's Lakers teammate, LeBron James, for the Slovenian star's transformation.

"Don't give Nico too much credit. You know LeBron saw his ass in the locker room and was like "nah - we're gonna fix that."

A fan felt bad for the Mavs fans who would have to watch Doncic in better shape.

"Mavs fans will still cope and pretend that street clothes Davis and Flagg make up for Luka🤣."
Doncic was severely criticized for being out of shape, especially when he joined the Lakers. Some fans expected that the scoring giant might shut down his critics:

"Yea the league is f*****! He’s about to make everyone eat their words 😂."
For some, a shredded Luka Doncic might become a nightmare for Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

"Niko's therapist about to hear a lot about one tall skinny white guy."
A fan wrote that the biggest reason for Doncic's transformation is his hate for Nico Harrison.

"He went from this to this. Luka Doncic really hates Nico man," the fan wrote.

With Luka Doncic perhaps at his best physical shape, the Lakers will expect the old Luka Magic.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

