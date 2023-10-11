"Ya'll IQ is nothing": Stephen Jackson fires back at fans who trolled Dillon Brooks for getting ejected on Rockets debut

Dillon Brooks is no stranger to receiving troll from NBA fans, especially during his last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. As he's now part of his new team, the Houston Rockets, it didn't take long for fans to mock the Rockets forward.

During the Rockets' preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Brooks got ejected after committing a flagrant-type-2 personal foul on Pacers center Daniel Theis. It involved Brooks' hand landing on Thesis' groin area when he was going over the set screen.

As NBA fans were quick to post their reactions, former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson responded via Instagram:

"Basketball IQ in this chat is Negative 0," Jackson said. "Name one person that does that shit on purpose in the game. Ya'll wonder why ya'll can't make LA fitness or church league team, ya'll IQ is nothing. Go back to ya hoop dreams."

Jackson wasn't too fond of how fans thought that Dillon Brooks intentionally fouled Daniel Theis on the play.

From Stephen Jackson's comments, he's coming from the standpoint that there are certain movements that happen over the course of an NBA game that had no planned ill intentions whatsoever.

With how Brooks is perceived by fans following his last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, it makes sense why some would easily draw baseless conclusions.

Dillon Brooks talks about what he's going to bring to the Houston Rockets

During NBA media day, Dillon Brooks talked about the defensive edge he's going to bring to the Houston Rockets, as per The USA Today Sports' "Rockets Wire" by Ben DuBose:

"I love to compete at all costs," Brooks said. "I do everything to either get into player's head or make them tired. I've been pretty good at it, working that trade for a while. I want (my intensity) to be contagious throughout the whole team, throughout the whole organization. I'm ready to get on this ride, this journey."

"When you come play Houston, you know it's going to be a physical battle," Brooks added. "It's going to be a challenge. When you come play Houston, you know it's going to be a physical battle. It's going to be a challenge. It's not just a walk in the park no more."

Dillon Brooks is coming from an impressive showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Representing Canada in the international competition, Brooks played a pivotal role in the country securing the bronze medal over Team USA.

In his final season with the Grizzlies, he put up 14.3 points (39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from the 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds per game.