Yao Ming and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the tallest players to have ever played in the NBA. They were both fierce competitors who faced each other as rivals multiple times during their playing careers.

Despite their intense rivalry, both big men have shared great respect for each other throughout their careers. Both Shaq and Ming retired from professional basketball in 2011.

However, their respect for each other has not faded away even after a decade since they crossed each other on a basketball court. On Saturday, global film star Jackie Chan shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account.

One of the pictures featured Chan standing alongside Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, and soccer star David Beckham, who has a net worth of $450 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

China Daily @ChinaDaily International film star #JackieChan, 71, posted a series of photos on Saturday featuring himself with sports giants #DavidBeckham, #YaoMing and Shaquille O'Neal, sparking amused reactions online. In one image, the four are side-by-side in what netizens quickly dubbed the "Bumpy

The fans online went into a frenzy and rushed to the post's comment section to express their opinions on the star-studded picture.

"Yao Ming making Shaq look small. Crazy," One fan said.

"wild mix of legends in one frame… feels like a crossover episode no one thought to write but we all needed," another fan said.

The One @The_One125 wild mix of legends in one frame… feels like a crossover episode no one thought to write but we all needed

"Yao is one of the only dudes on earth that make Shaq look normal size," another fan said.

"Ming towers over everyone even Shaq," another fan said.

Fans comment on Shaq and Ming meeting Jackie Chan and David Beckham.

One fan trolled Chan and Beckham as they looked small while standing beside giants.

"Yao and Shaq look normal sized and the others look like lil thumbelinas," the fan commented.

"Yao is 7'6" (2.29m) and Shaq is 7'1"- Yao's hair must be 2-3"!!" another fan said.

Yao Ming once admitted that he was lucky not to face prime Shaquille O'Neal

Yao Ming had an illustrious career in the NBA, where he earned eight All-Star nominations and had his jersey retired by the Rockets six years after her retirement. He had a big cultural impact on the game as China's first superstar in the world's top basketball league.

Ming started his career in 2002 after the Rockets drafted him as the first pick in the same year's draft. He entered the league almost 10 years after Shaq had started playing. He pitted against the Lakers' star as their biggest rival at the time, as both big men had a playstyle that dominated the paint.

However, during an interview with Graham Besinger in 2016, Yao Ming stated that he was lucky not to face prime Shaquille O'Neal on the court.

"I think it’s our first one, first matchup,” Ming said on his fondest memory of playing against Shaq. Obviously, after that, we go back and forth. Obviously, he’s experienced, he’s skilled and his strength, of course, it is beyond every player... on another level. I’m just caught in lucky timing that when he is just, I don’t know if he’ll agree to that, passed his peak, and slightly falling down, and I’m still young enough to compete."

Later in the interview, Ming revealed that he hoped to be one of the great centers to have played in the league, a goal that he has accomplished.

