"Yea, the center trade is coming" - Lakers fans discuss the inevitable as 76ers destroy LeBron & Co. without Anthony Davis 

The LA Lakers got a reality check in Tuesday's clash against the Philadelphia 76ers after Anthony Davis went down with an abdomen injury in the first quarter. Riding high off six wins in seven games, the Lakers were expected to win easily against the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond and Jarred McCain.

The Lakers started the game looking like the favorites. However, Davis' first-quarter injury led to a colossal collapse for LA. The Lakers led 20-17 before Davis went down. The Sixers ended the half with a 73-57 lead without Davis on the floor. They were exposed again on the interior for not having a reliable backup center. The Lakers ultimately lost 118-104.

The Lakers have been in the market for one while Davis publicly demanded the team to sign a big man, citing the team's success during the 2019-20 season with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard playing the five. After the Sixers destroyed the Lakers in the paint, fans discussed how the team could up its efforts to push for a big soon.

One fan wrote:

"JJ emphasized on AD not playing the 5 lol.. Yea that center trade is coming lol"

"Another game where the Lakers desperately need a center wow," another said.

One fan tweeted:

Lakers insider Anthony Irwin also sounded off, saying:

"It's going to be interesting to hear what the extent of AD's injury is. It might wind up being the excuse the front office has been looking for not to go all-in on this roster."

Meanwhile, another fan joked that Anthony Davis "faked" his injury so the Lakers land a center.

"AD faked a injury ahead of the deadline so rob can trade for a backup C"

Lakers trade news: Latest on Anthony Davis' request to play next to a center

The LA Lakers are reportedly trying to make another trade after adding Dorian Finney-Smith. According to insider Shams Charania, LA is prioritizing adding a center and perimeter help, two of the team's biggest needs, after Anthony Davis made that clear during an interview with Charania.

Davis said the Lakers need a downhill guard along with a center next to him. Tuesday's game showed that again as the Lakers struggled to deal with Tyrese Maxey's quickness on the perimeter. Max Christie was no match for him. He had the speed but lacked the size to deal with Maxey. On top of that, the guard was able to attack the rim freely with Davis out.

The Lakers seem aware of these issues and have kept their pursuit of a deal alive. Walker Kessler has been the most prominent target linked to the Purple and Gold. However, the Utah Jazz's steep asking price of two first-round picks and Dalton Knecht has become a stumbling block for LA.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have reportedly pulled out of the Nikola Vucevic and Jakob Poeltl sweepstakes. It seems like they are open to moving the picks, but only for moves that make them better in the short and long run. Kessler certainly fits that bill.

