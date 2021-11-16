“Yeah, no doubt, to me they’ve been the two best players in the league so far” - Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr believes both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are MVP favorites this NBA season

Steve Kerr has picked Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry as his favorites to win the MVP award for the 2021-22 NBA season. Both Durant and Curry are currently in the top five of the MVP Power rankings, and if they continue to post magical numbers, Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr's take will certainly turn out to be right.

Durant and Curry played three seasons together at the Warriors, winning two NBA championships and losing in the Finals to the Raptors in the third. Since then, Durant has moved to the Brooklyn Nets and formed a super team with James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Curry continues to star for the Warriors.

Kerr told Forbes Sports' Adam Zagoria:

"Yeah, no doubt, to me they’ve been the two best players in the league so far."

The five-time NBA champion heaped praise on Durant, who will go down in history as one of the greats to wear the Warriors colors.

Speaking about Durant's sensational comeback from injury, Kerr said:

"As for Kevin, I think we all expected him to come back and play at a high level, he’s just so skilled at that size...I think it probably helped him that he had as much time off as he did, if I’m not mistaken 17 months from the surgery to his first game. They did a smart job last year kind of pacing him but it’s great to see. He’s one of the best players in the game, and he means a lot to our franchise. Obviously, two Finals MVPS and helped hang a couple of banners and we had some great years so we’re all thrilled for Kevin that he’s healthy and playing at such a high level."

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria



Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant, who leads the NBA in scoring Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria



Ahead Of Warriors-Nets Showdown, Steve Kerr Calls Steph Curry, Kevin Durant MVP Favorites via @forbes Now on @Forbes SportsAhead Of Warriors-Nets Showdown, Steve Kerr Calls Steph Curry, Kevin Durant MVP Favorites via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… Now on @ForbesSports Ahead Of Warriors-Nets Showdown, Steve Kerr Calls Steph Curry, Kevin Durant MVP Favorites via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… “He looks like the same guy. If I watched a tape from three years ago and watched one from now, I don’t think I’d be able to tell any difference.”Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant, who leads the NBA in scoring twitter.com/AdamZagoria/st… “He looks like the same guy. If I watched a tape from three years ago and watched one from now, I don’t think I’d be able to tell any difference.”Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant, who leads the NBA in scoring twitter.com/AdamZagoria/st…

Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors set to lock horns at Barclays Center

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA regular-season game at Barclays Center tonight. The encounter will see Durant go up against his former team. Although the 33-year-old said it will be like any other game, fans will be glued to see KD represent the Nets against the Warriors.

Asked how he felt ahead of the encounter, Durant said:

"It’s just another game...It’s 15 games into the season and obviously they’re the best team in the league and they’re playing at an elite level, but it’s a regular-season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd but we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals. We just want to build on who we are, figure out what we want to do out there and keep pushing.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant isn't buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday:



"It's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup" Kevin Durant isn't buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday:"It's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup" https://t.co/edo0QscHRL

The Warriors have been in red hot form this season. Prior to their recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Warriors were on a seven-game winning streak and defeated teams like the Bulls and the Hawks. They will be hoping to put up a winning performance to carry forward their fantastic start to the season. The game will air on TNT and will have the attention of all NBA fans across the world.

Speaking about the game, Kerr said:

"It’s just exciting, fun to play in these games, national TV, lot of star power out there. Lot of hype so I think our players are looking forward to it. Win or lose, we got 69 games left or whatever.”

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Kevin Durant is shooting 71% from midrange this season. Cheat code. Kevin Durant is shooting 71% from midrange this season. Cheat code. https://t.co/mvkM04uWRH

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A win would strengthen their position in the respective conferences. The Warriors are on top in the West. If the Nets win, they will improve to a 11-4 record, helping them put pressure on Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan