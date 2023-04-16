"Yeah, I don’t know": Steph Curry seemingly disappointed after playing only 37 minutes against Kings in NBA Playoffs Game 1

Steph Curry was disappointed with the outcome of Saturday night's game when the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings 126-123. The Warriors had the opportunity to win the game, however, it appears that coaching decisions got in the way. Curry subtly expressed his frustrations during a post-game conference on Saturday.

Steph Curry opened up about his substitution pattern in Game 1. He's not entirely sure why the coaching staff decided to bench him for 11 minutes. The two-time MVP was aware that he needs to take a breather, however, it seemed like he was benched for too long. Especially considering that it was a must-win game for the Warriors to set the tone early on in the series against the Kings. Curry said:

"I don't know man. I mean you got to play 37 then 11 minutes on the bench. Just trying to find the right time to get a little breather. I know i'm not playing 48, but, yeah, I don't know."

Can Steph Curry and the Warriors bounce back from their Game 1 loss?

The Golden State Warriors' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday was close. It's clear that both teams are capable of winning the series and it's still anybody's ball game at this point. Steph Curry shot efficiently all night long, however, there were times when he was benched during crucial moments of the game. This is likely one of the reasons why Golden State ended up losing.

Coming into Game 2, coach Steve Kerr said that he's confident that the Warriors can easily tie the series. The squad will study the game tape and work on aspects of the game they lacked in Game 1. Another factor Kerr might want to consider is giving Curry more playing time. While the rest of the Golden State roster is expected to step up, it's undeniable that the team still needs Steph to command the floor.

Sacramento is obviously the hungrier team in the series. After missing out on the playoffs for 17 years, it's no wonder the Kings are fired up to not waste their opportunity. The Golden State Warriors need to keep up with Sacramento's energy if they want to win the series.

