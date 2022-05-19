"Yeah, I remember facing Steve; He had Michael Jordan" - Former NBA champion hilariously recalls squaring up against Steve Kerr during his playing days

Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr will go head-to-head as head coaches of the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, respectively, in the Western Conference Finals. Prior to Game 1, Kidd hilariously joked about going up against Kerr during their playing careers.

In a pregame interview with the media, Kerr was asked what it's like to face Kidd as a player. The Warriors head coach pointed out that Kidd was a very strong and agile player early on in his career, while having the vision and passing to dominate a game.

"The biggest thing I remember about Jason was just the overwhelming speed and force that he played with. In transition, even after made baskets, he'd come barreling down... And he was obviously a brilliant passer. Just played with this wonderful pace and energy and made the game easier for his teammates," Kerr said.

After Steve Kerr made his comments, reporters asked Jason Kidd for his response and what it was like playing against the five-time NBA champ. Kidd had a hilarious reply that elicited laughter from the media. He said:

"Yeah, I remember facing Steve. He had Michael Jordan."

Kerr won three NBA championships, playing with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Even though the Mavericks head coach joked about his opponent, he went on to praise Kerr for his achievements as a role player. Kidd feels Kerr is very underrated as a player despite being a winner.

"Steve always made the big shots. Steve was a great competitor, a great NBA player. He doesn't get his just due. He played his role at a high level, and he won. He's a winner and that's what makes Steve special," Kidd said.

Steve Kerr's Warriors beat Kidd's Mavericks in Game 1

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors - Game One

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals over Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and did not look back. Golden State went on to blow the Mavericks out of the Chase Center, 112-87.

Seven players for the Warriors scored in double figures, led by Steph Curry with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole had 19 points off the bench, while Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wiggins also defended Luka Doncic for most of the game.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks shot poorly from the field and went cold from beyond the arc. Doncic had a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points off the bench, but it was not enough to prevent the blowout loss.

Dallas and Golden State will battle once again on Friday night for Game 2. The Warriors are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead, while the Mavericks will try to get homecourt advantage heading into Games 3 and 4 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

