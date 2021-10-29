"Yeah, we do miss Kyrie" - Kevin Durant admits missing Kyrie Irving but is optimistic about the Brooklyn Nets' future performances

Kevin Durant has admitted that the Brooklyn Nets have missed Kyrie Irving after the team's slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite being considered a preseason favorite to make the 2022 NBA Finals, the Nets are only 2-3 for the season ahead of their Friday showdown against the Indiana Pacers.

Unfortunately for the Nets, the noise has continued to get louder with every disappointing performance. When asked if the Nets were missing anyone in offense, superstar Kevin Durant said:

"I know what you want me to say. Yeah, we do miss Kyrie."

There's no doubt the absence of star point guard Kyrie Irving has played a big part in the Nets' early struggles this season. Irving continues to sit out after refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccination. There has been no development on that front, and it seems as if Irving will continue to be out for the foreseeable future.

However, Irving's absence isn't the only reason Brooklyn have struggled to win games this season. Elaborating his team's offensive struggles, Durant said the Nets are on the right path, but they just need to start making some shots.

"Like I said we've been generating great shots," said Durant. "We've been getting into the paint. It's just a matter of us knocking 'em down. I think it will come."

How good has Kevin Durant been for the Brooklyn Nets this season?

It's only a matter of time before Kevin Durant and James Harden start to click for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of talent on their roster, so it should only be a matter of time before everything starts to click for them. Kevin Durant has been fabulous so far for the Nets.

He's currently averaging 29.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting at 54.8% from the field. However, his fellow superstar James Harden has struggled to get going this season. Nevertheless, fans are patiently waiting for Harden to get back into rhythm, as that would give the Nets a serious offensive boost.

Harden is only averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting at 35.9% from the field. It would be a surprise if Harden continues to struggle for too long, but he needs to recover his mojo to take some of the offensive load off Durant.

With Irving expected to miss a considerable amount of time due to his vaccination stance, the Nets will need to find a way to become more consistent. They have a roster filled with serious depth and talent, even without Irving.

Durant is playing at a high level, so that could soon rub off on Harden as well. As the outside noise continues to grow about Brooklyn's struggles, the team will look to silence their detractors with an emphatic performance on Friday against the Pacers.

