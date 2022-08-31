“Year 20 is almost here” - LeBron James signals he’s ready motivated, and locked in for the upcoming season

LeBron James is ready for the 20th season of his impressive career. The Los Angeles Lakers forward posted an image on his Instagram profile, looking strong, bulky, and ready to dominate the league once again.

The veteran will turn 38 in late December, yet he's still one of the best players in the league. He recently extended his contract with the Lakers, which will likely keep him with the team until he is 40.

LeBron's latest Instagram post might be an announcement of big things to come. While the LA Lakers are not in an ideal situation at the moment, there is no doubt that James should have another fantastic season.

In 19 seasons so far, LeBron James has won four championships and four MVPs, and was both a scoring and assists champion. The first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft has also been named an All-Star 18 times.

LeBron has won one championship with the LA Lakers, but he wants to achieve more. James has played four seasons in the City of Angels, yet only one season has been great.

LeBron loves winning and will do whatever it takes to win more championships before he retires. Another ring would put him in elite company and he'd be closer to Michael Jordan in the GOAT race.

"One thing for sure and two things for certain you know I'll be ready! Year 20 is almost here," LeBron wrote on his Instagram post's caption.

LeBron let everyone know that he will be ready for the 20th season of his amazing career. Considering that he averaged 30.3 points last season, the second-best scoring mark of his career, fans expect another great showing from him.

LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down, which is incredible considering how long he has dominated the league.

LeBron James will become NBA's all-time scoring leader

LeBron James is on the verge of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, which is what will make next season even more special. The Lakers forward only needs 1,326 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So far in his career, LeBron has had only one season with less than 1,326 points. It was the 2020-21 campaign, where he appeared in only 45 games.

The four-time MVP has dealt with several injuries during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. On average, he has played 56 games per season for the team, which isn't ideal.

Facts over Opinions @FunFactsnStats MJ fans really gonna lose their minds when LeBron passes Kareem. MJ fans really gonna lose their minds when LeBron passes Kareem. https://t.co/OmdXtsRnCM

However, thanks to his incredible scoring, LeBron James has managed to narrow the gap between himself and Abdul-Jabbar. NBA analysts are saying that if LeBron maintains his scoring average, he should break the record in January or February.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman