Years before Adin Ross interviewed Kim Jong-Un, Dennis Rodman memorably described his North Korean welcome: 'This is like a fake Vietnam'

Dennis Rodman has done some crazy things in his life, but his trip to North Korea stands out above the rest. Years after his playing days were over, the former NBA champ traveled there to spend time with Kim Jong-Un.

Kim Jong-Un has been in headlines recently as he will be a guest with streamer Adin Ross. Prior to this, his time with Dennis Rodman was one of his biggest American encounters.

During an appearance on VLAD TV, Rodman talked about his trip to North Korea. He was invited there because Kim Jong-Un's father was a big man of the Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen also received invites, but they declined.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After countless patrons filled a packed area for his arrival, Rodman began to get worried about what he had gotten himself into.

"It's like a fake Vietnam movie," Rodman said.

Despite his doubts at the start, Rodman ended up enjoying his time with North Korea. He spent a lot of time with Kim Jong-Un, and even brought a gift for his recently born child. That being his iconic No. 91 Chicago Bulls jersey.

"He hung out with me the whole time. I went to his house, he just had a newborn baby, I gave his baby a 91 jersey."

Dennis Rodman was blown away by reception for Kim Jong-Un in North Korea

Not long after Dennis Rodman got settled in North Korea, he had his first encounter with Kim Jong-Un. The thing that shocked him the most was how the people there greeted him when he arrived.

According to Rodman, the people in attendance clapped and cheered for Kim Jong-Un long after he was settled. The NBA legend admitted it takes a lot to shock him, but this reception completely blew him away.

"That right there shocked me. I've never in my life seen nothing like that. It takes a lot of things to kind of shock me, but that right there...

When I saw him walk in, it was like Jesus, Moses and God just walked in here and just got blessed. When he sat down, they kept going, they kept clapping. It was like 20 minutes of this sh*t."

Rodman caught a lot of heat from the American media for taking this trip to North Korea. However, based on his comments, he appeared to have had a positive experience.