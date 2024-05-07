"Years of fraudulent blatant lies": Isiah Thomas cries foul as he lashes out at Michael Jordan blocking him from Dream Team

There's certainly no love lost between Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. The pair have continued to beef publicly in recent years, partly due to The Last Dance, which touched on the topic of The Dream Team. At the time USA Basketball was assembling the Dream Team, but the pair were in the midst of an on-court rivalry spanning several years.

Thomas' Detroit Pistons had sent Jordan and the Bulls packing in the playoffs several years in a row, before MJ and the Bulls got the upper hand. When Dream Team selections were made, Thomas famously fit the bill but wasn't asked to play.

During a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley opened up on the infamous Dream Team roster scandal. As he explained, he believed that Isiah Thomas was a beter player than John Stockton and should have been on the team, but Michael Jordan felt otherwise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Barkley indicated, he was never asked about whether or not he wanted Thomas on the team. His comments reignited talk around the infamous Dream Team roster scandal, with Isiah Thomas himself stepping in to voice his side on social media. Thomas tweeted:

"The years of fraudulent blatant lies being covered up by mass marketing and propaganda being exposed."

Expand Tweet

Looking back at the rivalry between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan

The competitive rivalry between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan was a fierce one, with Thomas' Pistons and Jordan's Bulls battling it out in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, off the court, Isiah Thomas has said that he and Jordan had a good relationship.

Moreover, the two player's families also had a good relationship, with Thomas' sister and Jordan's brother hanging out, and IT's nephew living with MJ for a time. Because Thomas was a Chicago native, he took it upon himself to look out for Jordan when he got drafted.

Nevertheless, on the court, the pair had a fierce rivalry, with Jordan alleging that Isiah Thomas froze him out of the 1985 All-Star game. Moreover, after years of defeating the Bulls in the playoffs, when Thomas and the Pistons lost to the Bulls in the 1991 playoffs, they didn't shake hands.

These two instances fuel Jordan's dislike for Thomas, and as he indicated in The Last Dance, he felt as though Isiah Thomas was a, quote: "a**hole".

On the flip side, Thomas' frustration with Jordan in recent years largely stems from Jordan's comments on The Last Dance. As he indicated in the wake of the documentary's release, on The Draymond Green Show, he isn't ready to mend fences with the Hall of Famer.

"This dude got on international television and called me an a**hole. Somebody who's been really good to him. Until he apologizes on international television, ain't no conversation. You can't apologize and have a private dinner when you embarrassed me publicly.

"If you didn't mean it, say it publicly. Now, if you meant it, let it stand. I'm good with that."

So far, it sounds as though the pair haven't taken steps to rebuild the relationship.