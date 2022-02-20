"Yet another reason he's disqualified from the GOAT debate" - Skip Bayless finds another reason to slander LeBron James, mentions he doesn't have the "guts" to participate in the dunk contest

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been criticized for not participating in the Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend.

Sports media personality Skip Bayless, associated with Fox Sports, took to Twitter to lambast "King James" for not participating in this year's Dunk Contest. Bayless subsequently went on to draw comparisons between James and Michael Jordan, who won two dunk contests in 1987 and 1988.

"Reminder: LeBron James never had the guts to do even one Dunk Contest. Yet another reason he's disqualified from the GOAT debate."

LeBron James, throughout his 19 years in the league, has not participated in the Dunk Contest during any All-Star Weekend, despite being an excellent in-game dunker of the ball. He has put numerous players in the league on poster throughout his illustrious career but hasn't showcased his skills in the famed competition.

James, after turning 37 in December, has had a few issues with his knee and abdomen this season and it would have been premature to expect him to participate in the Dunk Contest at this point in his career.

LeBron James and his injury struggles this season

Over the years, James has built up a reputation for being an iron man as he continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances on the wrong side of 35. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost the last two decades.

This season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 15 double-doubles for the L.A.-based franchise as they aim to compete for this year's championship.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was supposed to ease the workload on James but that has since not gone according to plan. James has been forced to do a lot more for the Lakers to even come close to winning a game this season. He has had to handle the scoring burden and in recent times has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis.

However, Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 17 games this season, with the Lakers having lost 11 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him this term as James has had to carefully manage his body with all the mileage accrued over the years, playing at the highest level.

