"You ain't getting that call in the playoffs" - Mic'd up Kevin Durant tries to get under Luka Doncic's skin over free throws

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have failed to live up to expectations. The Suns find themselves 11th in the Western Conference while also going 4-6 in their last 10 games. The good news for Phoenix is it's one game back of the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot as the Mavs continue to struggle with injuries, going 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Frustration and desperation about the Suns' season came out on Sunday afternoon as the Suns (31-36) faced the fifth-place LA Lakers. Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was on his way to shoot free throws when the Suns' Kevin Durant attempted to get under Doncic's skin. Durant jawed back and forth with Doncic.

"You not getting that in the playoffs you know that," Durant fired at Doncic.

Doncic disagreed, saying he will indeed be getting that call when the playoffs get underway.

The Lakers look poised to enter the playoffs and make a push for an NBA championship. The Suns, however, have their work cut out for them and will need to finish the season strong in order to be playing come playoff time.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns fall 107-96 to Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers on Sunday

Two of the best players in the world and their respective teams faced each other on Sunday as Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns took on Luka Doncic and the host LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic and the Lakers ended up victorious this time, winning 107-96. Doncic finished with a game-high 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Durant had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Austin Reaves also added 28 points for the Lakers.

The Suns are one game behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot with 15 games left to play. The Lakers find themselves in line for the fifth seed in the West but are only 1.5 games back of the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant and the Suns will have a back-to-back as they next play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Doncic and the Lakers will also have a back-to-back as they play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

