"You ain't gonna put 5 Rambos out where he's up here killing fools in the jungle" - Channing Frye criticizes Memphis Grizzlies for not improving roster in offseason

Former NBA player and one-time champ Channing Frye has criticized the Memphis Grizzlies for not improving their roster in the offseason. The Grizzlies had the second-best record in the league last season. However, that could change this time, as they did not make any significant moves in the summer.

On the "Road Trippin'" podcast, the trio of Frye, Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton discussed the upcoming 2022-23 season. Frye praised the Grizzlies for making the leap last season but didn't like their moves in the offseason, referencing Rambo in the process.

"I love Ja Morant, I love the Grizzlies, how they play," Frye said. "I love their organization. ... They have not gotten better this summer. They've talked a lot, and they've gotten rid of guys like that were very important to them. Whether that was shooting, whether it was physicality."

He continued:

"There are guys that are hurt that aren't going to play. You have to evolve each year, right? This ain't 1980s. You ain't gonna put five Rambos out, where he's up here killing fools in the jungle. You got to evolve."

The Grizzlies made several moves in the offseason. The most important one was signing Ja Morant on a rookie max contract. They also extended John Konchar's deal and re-signed Tyus Jones.

In the 2022 NBA draft, the Grizzlies added Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr. LaRavia and Roddy are projected 3-and-D role players, while Chandler will be the third-string point guard. Williams can shoot the basketball, but he's on a two-way deal with undrafted rookie Kenny Lofton Jr.

The Grizzlies acquired Danny Green from the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's currently out due to a knee injury. Green could return in time for the postseason to give Memphis the championship experience they lacked last season.

Meanwhile, De'Anthony Melton was traded to the Sixers as part of the Green trade. Kyle Anderson signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the early part of the season due to a foot injury.

What are Memphis Grizzlies' odds to win championship?

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

According to Oddsshark, the Memphis Grizzlies have the seventh best odds to win the 2023 NBA championship. The Grizzlies are tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers with +2500 odds.

Ja Morant and Co. are looking to build on their successful 2021-22 season. They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the second round, with Morant missing the final two games due to a knee injury. Health would be a major factor for the Memphis Grizzlies next season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is already out for the early part of the season, while Morant's style of play might lead to injury. Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke are expected to provide relief at power forward, while Ziaire Williams is ready to take the leap after Kyle Anderson's departure.

De'Anthony Melton's trade hurts their depth, but the Memphis Grizzlies made some good picks in the draft. The rookies could give them a spark off the bench, just like what Melton did. The addition of Danny Green could be invaluable, especially in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far