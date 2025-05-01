"You ain't in shape" - Stephen A. Smith showers praise on Anthony Edwards & calls out unfit Luka Doncic

The NBA world blasted the LA Lakers, especially Luka Doncic, after the Minnesota Timberwolves took them out in the Western Conference first round on Wednesday. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called out Doncic for getting "exposed" on defense.
On Thursday's episode of "First Take," Smith let it all out on the Lakers, while also praising the Timberwolves, particularly Anthony Edwards.
In his loud response, Smith said that the physicality of Minnesota and its stars' strong performance were the reasons that eliminated LA.
"Minnesota is what went wrong," Smith said. "Ant-Man (Edwards) is what went wrong. Rudy Gobert was what went wrong. The defense collectively is what went wrong. Listen, Minnesota was more physical, they are taller, they are physical, they've got girth."
Smith also said that, above all, it was LeBron James' age and Doncic's poor conditioning that were exposed in the series.
"More importantly than anything else, it's rare that you see LeBron James' age getting exposed to some degree," Smith said. "The conditioning and the lack thereof Luka got exposed."
Smith added that the Timberwolves strategically put pressure on Doncic, and Julius Randle got physical with James to wear him down. For the NBA analyst, Minnesota limiting Austin Reaves' production as the third option was also key in closing out the series.
Kendrick Pekins and Charles Barkley blast Luka Doncic for poor defense
The LA Lakers' first-round series loss perhaps fell hardest on Luka Doncic, as his defense was considered by many as a weak link.
The Timberwolves targeted and attacked Doncic on defense. They kept attacking him for blow-by baskets, and Doncic appeared helpless.
After the series loss, Doncic was criticized by former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins.
"Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we've seen in the modern era of basketball. Period," Perkins said, via 'First Take.'
NBA legend Charles Barkley, who has previously criticized the Lakers' defense, added that because of LeBron James' age and Doncic's inability to guard a player, the Lakers would have to find someone to cover for both of them on defense.
"Because LeBron doesn't play defense anymore. Luka can't guard a chair," Barkley said on Wednesday, via 'Inside The NBA.' "They can't guard anybody. And so they're going to have to find somebody to cover for LeBron and Luka."
He also called out Doncic's conditioning and his carelessness on the defensive end.
"(Luka) can't guard anybody," Barkley said. "At some point, he's got to learn to play defense and get in shape."
In four of the five games in the series, Doncic was -5, -3, -16 and -12 in plus/minus. The tone was the same during the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last season.
