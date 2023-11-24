“You ain’t stand a chance CP3”: Mikal Bridges hysterically reacts to Scott Foster rocking Hoka Bondi 8s while ejecting Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul was in shock when he got ejected from last night's game against the Phoenix Suns. After he was ejected, many shared their opinions on the matter, including his former teammate, Mikal Bridges.

Bridges noticed that NBA referee Foster was wearing Hoka running shoes and couldn't help but react to his former teammate on X. The Hoka Bondi 8s were on display last night, and the former Suns player had a good laugh about it.

"You aint stand a chance @CP3 smh," Bridges posted on X.

Chris Paul was ejected during the last seconds of the second quarter after he fouled Kevin Durant. When he got into an argument with Scott Foster, things got out of hand, and Foster ejected the point guard. In a 123-115 loss to Phoenix, the veteran point guard ended up with six points and six assists in 17 minutes.

The NBA hasn't issued a statement regarding this, and it isn't looking good for the league. Players often receive technical fouls and ejections for showing emotion, while league officials don't get reprimanded for their decisions by the NBA.

The Warriors are currently 7-9 and haven't been a great team this season.

Steph Curry talked about Chris Paul's ejection

Steph Curry has tried his best to lead the team, but it hasn't translated to wins so far. Aside from Chris Paul getting ejected from last night's game, Klay Thompson hasn't shot the ball well for the team. Draymond Green is also not available as he's completing his five-game suspension, which will end after the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ultimately, it was just Curry and Paul who were doing things to give the team a chance. However, when the veteran guard was ejected, it ended in a sad loss for the team. Steph addressed what happened after the game, and he shared that he didn't like what happened.

"I think we were down double digits already, and we obviously needed CP and his leadership and the way he manages the game." Curry said. "I don't like and appreciate - I know there’s history and all that, I know he talked about it, when both the player and the ref engage in conversation, that has to kind of stay there."

"I told Scott that after he ejected him. There are certain situations where I know players overstep … But when both are engaged, I don’t like that. That’s the part that messed with me the most when I was watching it. It was two guys talking, speaking their truths. Let’s just play basketball."

The Warriors will play the Spurs in their next game and try to get back on track.

