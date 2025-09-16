“You already had everything before meeting me”: Dwight Howard’s wife pulls out all stops to celebrate his landmark honor

Dwight Howard was inducted into the 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame on Sept. 6. On Instagram on Monday, his wife Amber Rose Howard, pulled out all stops to celebrate his landmark honor.She shared details of their post-induction party spent with friends and family, accompanied by the heartwarming caption.“You already had everything before meeting me. I’m just hoping to add something special to your life that you’ve never had before.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDwight Howard was elected on the first ballot and inducted at an enshrinement ceremony held in Springfield, Massachusetts.He was presented into the Hall by Dominique Wilkins, Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing and Robert Parish. The class of 2025 included Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Billy Donovan, Micky Arison, Danny Crawford and also the 2008 USA Olympic men’s team.Howard’s career saw him win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Other honors include leading the league for multiple seasons in blocks, rebounding, being an eight-time NBA All-Star and a league title with the LA Lakers in 2020.Who is Amber Rose Howard, Dwight Howard’s wife?Dwight Howard’s wife, Amber Rose Howard, who goes by the professional name Amy Luciani, is a rapper and reality TV personality, known for her appearances on the “Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta” show. Her relationship with Howard was kept mostly private until December 2024, when they publicly announced their engagement.Former LA Lakers star Dwight Howard and wife Amber Rose Howard - Image via Instagram/@amylucianiworldThey got married on Jan. 11. However, six months into the marriage on July 1, Amber filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there were no prospects for reconciliation. She also requested an equitable division of marital assets, alimony and that Howard cover some legal fees, with a mutual restraining order also filed.Despite the divorce filing, there have been social media posts made by Luciani that have suggested she may be reconsidering or softening her stance. The public has interpreted these posts as possible signs that their split may not be final, or that the divorce could be paused or reconsidered.