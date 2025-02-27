"You already got your rings" - Carmelo Anthony names ideal destination for Kevin Durant for ultimate full circle moment

While Kevin Durant vetoed a trade to Golden State leading up to the trade deadline, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Durant and the Phoenix Suns are likely to part ways this offseason. The big question, of course, is where Durant may land.

Considering teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat all engaged in talks with the Suns before the deadline, these three teams appear to be the most likely landing spots for KD.

Carmelo Anthony believes Kevin Durant should get back to his roots and return to DC, his hometown, to join the Washington Wizards before calling it a career.

Although Washington isn't a championship contender, Anthony believes that the future Hall of Famer can breathe some new life into a franchise in need of a star.

During the latest episode of his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast released this week, Anthony weighed in:

"KD to the Wizards, I would like to see him in the Wizards. End it back home. You ain't gon' go chase, you ain't gon' go with these other teams that's out there. You already got your rings, go to the Wizards, bring the energy back to DC. ... Your family, your mom, friends there, go rekindle that fire back out there in DC.

"And they got pieces now, the Wizards. Marcus Smart, Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington. ... You got vets on your team now. Man trade all that s**t, bring KD home. It ain't like we gon' be nice over the next three years, let KD bring the energy back."

Looking at what the Washington Wizards would have to give up in order to land Kevin Durant

While adding a generational scoring talent and a future Hall of Famer in Kevin Durant would certainly provide a major boost for whatever team acquires him, the big question is whether teams can put together a package to entice the Suns.

To acquire Durant, Phoenix parted ways with four first-round picks. Because of that, any potential deal that sends KD out of Phoenix would likely require draft picks so the Suns can recoup some of the lost assets from the initial KD trade.

Currently, the Washington Wizards own their own first-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031, as well as first-round pick swaps in 2026, 2028, and 2030. They also hold an additional top-20 protected pick from Golden State in 2030.

Given this, the team would need to trade several picks and match salaries with the Suns to acquire Durant.

With KD on a $51.1 million salary, Washington would almost certainly need to part ways with either Khris Middleton or Jordan Poole, along with another piece like Malcolm Brogdon or Richuan Holmes.

However, it remains to be seen if Phoenix is interested in a potential offer from Washington.

