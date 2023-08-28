"You always want to play and feel important" - Thanasis Antetokounmpo makes stunning revelation about leaving Giannis and Bucks for New York

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is currently part of Team Greece, competing in the FIBA World Cup 2023 in Manila, Philippines.

The older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the top players of the national team for this edition, as Greece is missing several key players, including the "Greek Freak," who skipped the tournament due to injury or rest.

After the end of the tournament, Thanasis Antetokounmpo will return to Milwaukee, as he is entering his fifth year with the Bucks. The Greek forward joined the franchise in 2019 and won the 2021 NBA championship.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was a free agent this offseason, as his two-year deal with the Bucks expired. He had conversations with teams but eventually stayed with Milwaukee on a one-year deal.

However, the versatile forward revealed he was closer than ever to leaving the Bucks this year, with the New York Knicks as a favorite to land him.

"Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time. ... I want to play. You always want to play and feel important," Thanasis told Basketnews.com.

"And at the same time, you want, like. ... It's just because of how I am as a player. That would be different if I were in Europe and any other team. But now it became a little bit more like, 'Oh, okay, he's on the team because. ...'

"Ultimately, I sat down with the new coach [Adrian Griffin] and talked with him. He said he appreciates the way I play, he values my game. You know, every coach has a different opinion of everybody. But when I picked the teams, hearing the coach and everything. ... I thought this was the place for me."

Thanasis Antetokounmpo confronts people who say he plays for the Bucks because of Giannis

Over the years, and especially since he joined Milwaukee, there has been a narrative that Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a part of the Bucks' roster because of his brother, Giannis.

The 31-year-old forward has repeatedly dealt with this accusation and has decided to confront the people who believe it. Antetokounmpo also explained why he thinks staying with Milwaukee has been his best option.

"Most importantly, for the player, it is very important not to let anybody else create a narrative for you. And if someone starts creating a narrative. ... No, no, no. This is not who I am. This is not what we do. It's a narrative. Why does everybody expect it?

Of course, because of my brother and that we're close. Of course, your goal is to win multiple championships together and to stay there forever. But at the same time, I play basketball to play basketball," Thanasis said during his interview with Basketnews.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has a small role with the Bucks and is usually not an active member of the rotation. The Greek forward hopes this will change this year as the Bucks enter a new era with Adrian Griffin as the new coach.

Last year, Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 37 games as Milwaukee faced an early playoff exit, losing to the Miami Heat.

