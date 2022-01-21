“You automatically feel like LeBron James is running the team” – Keyshawn Williams talks about why LeBron James is asked about Frank Vogel’s future by the media

LeBron James and his LA Lakers are fresh off a 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. In a video posted to ESPN’s Youtube channel, analysts Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams talked about the Lakers' woes.

The hot seat for Lakers coach Frank Vogel and the responsibility for James' influence on the team's roster construction continue to draw hot takes.

Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, referred to the Lakers as:

“The most disappointing team in all of professional sports.”

Williams, a former NBA guard, agreed with Johnson, saying the only other team in the argument is the Dallas Cowboys.

LeBron James asked about Frank Vogel's future

Keyshawn Johnson focused on LeBron James' interview, during which James got defensive when asked about coach Frank Vogel's future.

“Listen, I’m not in the business of pointing fingers or pointing blame or trying to put a quote at the end or at the start of somebody’s commentary of what they feel our coaching staff or Frank is or what Russ is or what I’m at or AD,” James said. “If it’s not positive for me, I’m cool. It’s not my lane. I’m not a negative person.”

James did a great job in explaining his gratitude for his current position, even complimenting what he has seen from his coaching staff this season. He said:

“They put us in position to succeed, and it’s up to us to handle the business, so there’s always things that we all can do better, but there’s no blame.”

The Lakers going forward

Known for his high basketball IQ and leadership abilities, LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP. Every James team has experienced greatness in some way due to his presence.

With James as the headliner and with all the trades Los Angeles made before the season, it was written as the perfect recipe for a Finals run. In August, the Lakers signed Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard.

However, the Lakers (22-23) are tied for seventh in the West and are tripping over themselves.

Los Angeles’ next matchup is against the Orlando Magic (8-38), the worst team in the NBA. It is an important game for Vogel to silence the job speculation at the moment as the Lakers begin a six-game road trip to the East Coast.

But LA remains unpredictable even still.

