"You b**, f*** you"- When Larry Bird nearly ended Michael Jordan's perfect run in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals

During the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, Larry Bird had some strong words for Michael Jordan after their teams went head-to-head in a hard-fought series. Jordan's Chicago Bulls were on track to win their sixth ring, while Bird's Indiana Pacers were hoping to put a damper on their opponent's three-peat aspirations.

Despite the Pacers' best efforts, the Bulls emerged victorious in Game 7 with an 88-83 win. While the public wasn't privy to much of the behind-the-scenes action during the series, the Netflix documentary "The Last Dance" provided fans with a glimpse into a savage exchange between Bird and Jordan after the final game.

Both players were known for their trash talking skills. This was put on full display when Bird hit Jordan with some playful postgame banter. After Jordan told Bird to enjoy himself on vacation, Bird said:

"You b***h, f**k you."

The two hilariously embraced. However, Jordan had to have the last word. He responded by sayinng:

"You gave us a run for our money. All right. Take care. Now you can work on that golf game of yours."

After their ECF win, the Bulls went on to complete their three-peat and secure their place in NBA history as one of the greatest teams of all time. Bird's Pacers would eventually make it to the NBA Finals, but they were unable to defeat the LA Lakers in 2000.

Michael Jordan's record against Larry Bird is surprising

Michael Jordan is one of the most successful players in NBA history. With six rings in six Finals appearances, Jordan ended his career unbeaten. However, his record in the early rounds of the playoffs wasn't as succesful, especially against Larry Bird.

Bird boasts a 23-11 record against Jordan over his career. This is supported with a dominant 6-0 record in the playoffs.

It is important to note that Bird dominated against Jordan in the playoffs in a time when the latter was still young in his career. However, Jordan also delivered one of the greatest individual performances in NBA playoff history against Bird.

Bird retired right on the verge of Jordan entering his prime. With the two being immensely competitive, it would have been interesting to see both play each other in their respective primes.

