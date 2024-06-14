"You can't beat me in anything": Justin Pippen playfully jibes with father Scottie Pippen as they spend Father's Day together

Scottie Pippen is a legendary NBA champion after winning six rings with the Chicago Bulls. But with his kids, even a legend like Pippen is just "Dad". In a recent Instagram video, his son Justin ribbed Pippen as they spent a day together ahead of Father's Day.

In the video shared on Instagram by Slam High School just ahead of Father's Day, Justin and Scottie had breakfast together (Scottie cooked), played Connect Four and had a hoops game of "pig." Justin also dropped in some epic trash talk:

"You can't beat me in anything," Justin Pippen said to his dad.

Scottie Pippen's NBA career

Scottie Pippen was introduced at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Despite his status as a basketball legend, Pippen had a surprising path to stardom. An unrecruited high schooler, his youth was clouded by tragedy. His father suffered a disabling stroke and was unable to work.

Pippen entered Central Arkansas as a 6-foot-1 walk-on. He soon grew to 6-foot-8 and became an All-American. Chosen with the No. 5 pick in the 1987 NBA draft, Pippen initially struggled to play in the massive shadow of Michael Jordan.

But Pippen and Jordan matured and built a partnership on the court, winning the first of six NBA titles together in 1991. Pippen also made the All-Star game seven times. After Jordan retired in 1998, Pippen went to the Houston Rockets. He also played for the Portland Trailblazers before returning to the Bulls once again.

Pippen averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game at 47.3% shooting. Pippen was an eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team pick.

Pippen was part of the 1992 US Olympic "Dream Team" and was also named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. After retiring from basketball, Pippen worked for the Bulls for a period. He has also been deeply critical of Jordan on multiple occasions.

Scottie Pippen's family

Pippen has been married twice and divorced from his second wife, Larsa, in 2021. Pippen has seven surviving children as well as a daughter who died shortly after her birth.

Scottie Pippen, Jr. followed his father's path to pro basketball prominence. Scottie Jr. played three seasons at Vanderbilt, scoring 20.8 ppg in 2020-21 and 20.4 ppg in 2021-22.

Pippen subsequently signed with the LA Lakers, playing a few games in Purple and Gold in 2022-23. He then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season. He scored 12.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 4.7 apg in 21 games with the franchise.

More about Justin Pippen

Justin is the next-to-youngest of Scottie Pippen's children. Justin has also been bitten by the basketball bug. A 6-foot-3 guard from California who is still growing, Justin is a four-star recruit, per 247sports.com. 247 Sports ranked Justin Pippen as the No. 62 player in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to Michigan in April.

What about an NBA legend like Scottie Pippen taking a razzing from his son? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.