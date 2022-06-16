“You better close this deal or you’re gonna have tarnish all over your record” - Skip Bayless says Steph Curry’s legacy is teetering, believes Steph is on the hot seat

All eyes will be on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they try to close out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 in Boston on Thursday.

The Warriors went ahead for the first time in the NBA Finals, taking a 3-2 series lead with a 104-94 win on Monday night. Curry, however, wasn't a big contributor as he went 0-for-9 from deep. That ended his record streak of making at least one 3-pointer in 233 straight games (regular season and playoffs combined).

The Athletic @TheAthletic



233 straight games with 1+ 3PM

132 straight postseason games with 1+ 3PM



@joevardon



theathletic.com/news/warriors-… Steph Curry finished 0/9 from three in Game 5, breaking two incredible streaks:233 straight games with 1+ 3PM132 straight postseason games with 1+ 3PM Steph Curry finished 0/9 from three in Game 5, breaking two incredible streaks:◽️ 233 straight games with 1+ 3PM◽️ 132 straight postseason games with 1+ 3PM📚 @joevardontheathletic.com/news/warriors-… https://t.co/zwuCWS06Dd

Andrew Wiggins was the star of the game as he executed on both ends of the floor. He registered 26 points on 52.2% shooting.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Andrew Wiggins had a career-game as the GOLDEN STATE WINS GAME 5Andrew Wiggins had a career-game as the @warriors take a 3-2 series lead GOLDEN STATE WINS GAME 5 ☔️Andrew Wiggins had a career-game as the @warriors take a 3-2 series lead https://t.co/IA7bjENCL9

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless has once again put the onus on Curry to win the title. He believes the player will tarnish his legacy if he fails to close out the series on Thursday.

"I think he's on the hot seat starting tomorrow night. All eyes will be on Stephen Curry, who revolutionalized basketball and became the greatest shooter we've ever seen. Set the all-time record for threes made. He's coming off an o-for-9 from three, but his team managed to overcome that because the Celtics couldn't take advantage of it.

"And here he sits, one game away from a trophy, and yet, if you look hard at his legacy, it is teetering as we speak, because you better close this deal, or you're gonna have tarnish all over your record."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Steph's legacy is teetering as we speak. You better close this deal or you're gonna have tarnish all over your record." — @RealSkipBayless "Steph's legacy is teetering as we speak. You better close this deal or you're gonna have tarnish all over your record." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/8uB7gcvUrw

Bayless recounted Curry's struggles in the 2015 and 2016 Finals. He pointed out how Steph collapsed at crucial times against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Several analysts have been critical of Curry in the playoffs.

After Game 1, Bayless said the All-Star guard has no clutch gene and disappears in big moments.

The Splash Brothers, who were supposed to be the most feared backcourt duo, have "become more of a drizzle," according to Colin Cowherd. Klay Thompson has not been at his best in the playoffs, but he can be excused seeing as he is coming back from a two-year hiatus.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could close the series in Game 6

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a basket during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors have had to come from behind twice to tie the series. On Monday night, they won consecutive games for the first time to go 3-2 up in the series.

In doing so, they broke the Celtics' streak of not losing two consecutive games in the playoffs. However, the job is not done as Golden State will be returning to TD Garden for Game 6 on Thursday.

A win for the Warriors would give them their fourth title in eight years.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 20 Finals victories from Steph, Klay, and Dray.

The most by any trio since '88.

Iconic. 20 Finals victories from Steph, Klay, and Dray. The most by any trio since '88. Iconic. https://t.co/ExRiuVUct2

The Warriors have not played in a Game 7 this postseason and will be looking to maintain that record. However, the Celtics have played in two Game 7s and won both.

Game 6 promises to be one of the most intense games in the series. The Warriors will be counting on their experience to lead them to another title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far