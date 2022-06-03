“This game from start to finish was all about effin’ Stephen” - Skip Bayless criticizes Steph Curry for displaying no ‘clutch gene’ and disappearing in big moments

Skip Bayless criticized Steph Curry for his performance, or lack thereof, in late-game scenarios.

The Golden State Warriors jumped off to a great start last night against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and lost the game 120-108.

Steph had an outstanding start to the game, registering 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field (6-8 3PT) in the first quarter. But he cooled off as the game progressed, scoring only 13 points in the remaining three quarters.

The turnaround has sparked reactions from the NBA community. On "Undisputed: Skip and Bayless," Skip blamed Curry for their loss, claiming he shrinks on the big stage. Bayless said:

"To me, this game from start to finish was all about effin' Stephen. I have made the case to you again and again and I should have listened more closely to myself.

"On the biggest stage, in the biggest moments, he displays no clutch gene. He disappeared in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 finals when they were up to three games to one over LeBron's and Kyrie's Cavaliers. Up three games to one with two of the last three in Steph's house. He shrank, and he disappeared.

"Against Toronto, in the 2019 finals Games 3, 4, 5, and 6, he shrank and disappeared from the three-point line and shot a grand total of 33% as a career 43% three-pointers shooter who revolutionized the game.

"So, what do I see? I see that the greatest shooter ever is the greatest until the stakes are highest, and then he's nowhere near the greatest."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "On the biggest stage in the biggest moment, Steph Curry displays no clutch gene. He shrinks and disappears." — @RealSkipBayless "On the biggest stage in the biggest moment, Steph Curry displays no clutch gene. He shrinks and disappears." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/5spnSojkP8

While there is still a lot of basketball to be played in the finals, this is undoubtedly not the start the Warriors hoped for. The loss last night was their first home loss this postseason.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title?

(L to R) Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The short answer is yes. The All-Star guard can carry the team with his shooting. Even then, other players on the bench need to step up.

Steph's off-ball movement puts opposing defenders in a pickle, making them work a lot more than usual. But you wonder if that affects his game down the stretch.

NBA @NBA



Game 1 Live Now on ABC Steph knew it was good once Klay touched itGame 1 Live Now on ABC Steph knew it was good once Klay touched it 💦Game 1 Live Now on ABC 🏆 https://t.co/KGPmAx1Cu8

ESPN analyst Doris Burke revealed that the Warriors dynasty was built exclusively around Steph's abilities. This shows to a degree how reliant they are on him to win games.

On occasion, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have stepped up on days when Steph Curry is having a rough night. While their efforts are commendable, expecting them to lead the team to a finals victory is a tall task.

Draymond Green boldly asserted that they are unbeatable when fully healthy, and that remains to be seen. Action will resume in the finals at Chase Center on Sunday night for Game 2.

