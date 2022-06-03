“If you talk to anybody in the Golden State organization, here is a superstar of the highest order” - Doris Burke says the Warriors' dynasty has been built exclusively on Steph Curry’s abilities

The Golden State Warriors will square up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, with Steph Curry leading the charge. ESPN analyst Doris Burke talked about how much Curry is a cherished part of their dynasty.

"Chef Curry" was selected with the seventh pick in the 2009 draft and has played for the franchise ever since. He has led them to three titles and is in pursuit of a fourth.

On ESPN's "Greeny" Greeny ahead of the Game 1 tipoff, Burke believes the Warriors' dynasty is shaped exclusively around Curry. When asked about Steph's standing among the all-time greats, she said:

"If you're a seminal figure in the history of your sport, which he is, and you're a two-time MVP, the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, your track record is pretty good. You're in the Hall of Fame. There's no question about it.

"What I admire most about Steph Curry is this guy's – oh, there's many things – but if you talk to anybody in the Golden State organization, here is a superstar of the highest order. This is a dynasty that has been shaped exclusively on his basketball abilities, and obviously they have had incredible other pieces, right?

"And the Kevin Durant titles, there's no ifs or buts about who was the MVP of those NBA Finals. It was Kevin Durant. But the system is built around Stephen Curry and what he does. But he never holds his organization hostage. There is a humility that runs through Steph that I think permeates the organization.

"Tonight, Boston is still going to hunt Steph Curry on the defensive end because he is the guy in a group of excellent defenders, he's the guy and Jordan Poole are the guys they're gonna go after but he competes on that end. It may not be a strength, but he changes his body physically so that he can hold up, and there was a pride about him being attacked. It doesn't change the fact that they're going to attack him. But I love the fact that he competes.

"So, where he stands? I don't know. But I feel pretty good if I'm Steph about where my place in the game is because of what I've already achieved."

Some are starting to argue that a fourth title could place Curry ahead of LeBron James in the GOAT debate. However, Shannon Sharpe does not share that point of view.

Steph Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to a sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award.

The 2022 NBA Finals appearance marks the eighth time the Warriors have gotten this far in the competition in the 21st century. Their impressive run started in 2015, and they have played in the finals each time they participated in the playoffs.

Although two of their previous five appearances ended in defeat, they have arguably been the most dominant team. Barring injuries, they looked unbeatable in all of those finals.

While Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, players like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been instrumental in their success. Meanwhile, none of the players who make up their core have won a Finals MVP trophy.

In 2015, it was given to Andre Iguodala for his effort in guarding LeBron James. The 2017 and 2018 MVP awards went to Kevin Durant.

If Golden State were to win the 2022 title, that could put Curry in a unique position to win his first Finals MVP award. However, there are no handouts in the NBA as the decision will be made purely based on his performance.

