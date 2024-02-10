"You bitch, f**k you": Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley's first dap as teammates has NBA fans revisiting epic MJ-Bird catchup

It's finally happening, Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley will play for one team for the rest of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks made a trade that sent their backup point guard Cameron Payne to the Philadelphia 76ers for Beverley. It's known that the veteran point guard doesn't have the best relationship with Lillard, which makes their team-up very interesting.

The two share a somewhat bad history between them. Both Lillard and Beverley are competitive and have often annoyed each other on the court. But, they'll have to put the past behind them and move on to make the most out of their time together.

Both guards are eager to win a championship and will do whatever it takes. Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers after 11 seasons to join Giannis Antetokounmpo to try and win a title. Beverley, on the other hand, has teamed up with a player he's shared some bad history with throughout his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, he played 45 games with the LA Lakers and teamed up with Russell Westbrook. Both he and Westbrook weren't fond of each other either before joining forces but ended up becoming great friends on the court. Now, it's Beverley and Lillard's turn and they've finally met for the first time as teammates.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw this, they immediately shared their reactions online. One fan compared their meeting to the famed interaction between NBA legends Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in Netflix's "The Last Dance." Here are some of the best reactions from fans on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see how the two guards will be able to play together in one team. Beverley will likely make his Bucks debut tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

Also Read: Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 8x NBA All-Star's status (February 9)

Damian Lillard on Pat Bev's trade

Lillard and Pat Bev have shared countless moments as opponents for quite some time. Beverley, who's known to talk smack and be a tenacious defender, has gotten under Lillard's skin a few times. During the 2020 NBA Bubble, The two-way guard mocked the former Trail Blazers star for missing crucial free throws.

When he played with the Lakers, he made fun of Lillard's iconic "Dame Time" celebration. According to Beverley, they do not have a relationship outside the basketball court and have often crossed paths without saying a word to each other.

Now, they'll play for the same team in hopes of winning a title. Damian Lillard had a chance to talk to NBA insider Chris Haynes and shared his thoughts on playing with Beverley:

"As for Pat, he brings an edge and a defensive tenacity on the perimeter that we need. There are not many players who bring it on a nightly like him. I look forward to working together. Our past personal issues don’t trump an opportunity to win a championship," Lillard said.

Their team-up will be something that fans will want to see as to how it will affect their chances of winning a title.

Also Read: "Soft a** n***a" - Video of Patrick Beverley talking smack to Damian Lillard resurfaces online amidst Bucks acquiring former 76ers' guard

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!