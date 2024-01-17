"You Boston M*ers f**k you.": Udonis Haslem sparks new controversy while apologizing to Bill Russell's family

Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem cleared the air about his comments regarding Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. On the new episode of "The OGs Show," Haslem talked about his comments about what current Heat star Bam Adebayo shared during his time as a guest on the show.

Haslem's vulgar comments regarding Russell and their rivals went viral as Adebayo shared it. The center said that the veteran forward was energizing the team during a game in Boston. Most people are aware that the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds isn't a fan of the city and the crowd.

During that game, he gave a pregame speech and said "F*** Bill Russell." His comments stemmed from the Heat retiring No. 6, which was a league-wide decision to honor the legend after he died in 2022. While he clarified that he didn't mean any harm, he still received a ton of flak for it.

Now, he released an apology for unintentionally disrespecting Russell's family.

"First, as a Black man, I understand what Bill Russell has done for us," Haslem said. "Aside from basketball, what he's done as a Black man just for us to move forward in life. I have a lot of respect, love what he's done on the basketball court as well.

"If I apologize to anybody, it'd be Bill Russell's family."

While he apologized, he still feels differently regarding the Boston crowd. Here's what he said about the fans in Boston.

"The Boston people, y'all got a better chance wrestling an alligator. I'm not apologizing to you motherf****** for nothing. ... You Boston motherf******, f*** you."

Throughout his career, Haslem has had strong feelings against the Celtics. Given their rivalry during the postseason, fans are aware that he isn't a fan of the Boston franchise.

Heat will retire Udonis Haslem's jersey number

The Heat announced that they plan to retire Udonis Haslem's jersey number, No. 40, soon. Haslem played in the league for 20 seasons, all of which were with the Miami franchise. His longevity and leadership gave the team the energy to win three championships.

Also, Haslem was born in Miami and went to high school in Miami before leading the Florida Gators to the Final Four.

Haslem was not a superstar like Dwyane Wade or LeBron James, but his impact can be felt in what the Heat has accomplished. He's the ultimate veteran leader, making him a valuable piece in their championship runs.

He averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds during his 20-year career. Thanks to Haslem, the Miami team made a lasting impression in the league as a winning franchise.

