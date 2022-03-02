“You can call him Kevin Durant” - Stephen A. Smith explains how Ja Morant is mirroring Kevin Durant’s career

NBA and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is having an incredible season. His play has been so impressive that he has garnered comparisons to some of the league's all-time greats.

One such comparison is to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Speaking on ESPN's morning show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith spoke about how Morant reminds him of Kevin Durant. Smith said:

"You can call him Kevin Durant. Like Kevin Durant, Ja Morant was the number two overall pick. Like Kevin Durant, he's going to be the guy we're talking about. As the number two overall pick who had a number one overall pick who is perpetually injured, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant's careers are actually mirroring one another to this point in Ja Morant's career because of where they were drafted, who was drafted before them and what they are doing on the basketball court."

The comparison with Kevin Durant is based on statistical output, but they are completely different players stylistically.

KD is more of a shooter, able to score efficiently on all three levels, while Ja is still developing his perimeter game and relies more on his physical abilities. Morant is more athletic and KD plays with more finesse.

Ja Morant's similarities to Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose

Morant against the Phoenix Suns

Morant is currently averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 34% from the perimeter and nearly 50% from the field.

He has also recorded nine double-doubles this season. Such performances have earned him comparisons to Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose.

Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose, in their peak years, were some of the most feared guards in the league, with both winning an MVP award.

Iverson won the MVP in 2001, during the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant dynasty with the Lakers. Rose won the MVP in 2011, during LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat.

The comparisons are fitting, as all three guards rely on their explosiveness and athleticism while not being major threats from beyond the arc.

They each possessed arguably the fastest first step in the league during their respective eras and are considered the underdogs when it comes to championship contention.

Coming into the season, the Memphis Grizzlies weren't expected to contend for the championship. However, a first-round exit after such a successful regular season would be considered a failure for Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Like Iverson and Rose during their peak years, Morant has raised his team's expectations, which has resulted in the Grizzlies becoming one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference this season.

