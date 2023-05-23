“You can be the LeGM over here” – Dwight Howard mocks LeBron James by calling him to the Taiwan League after facing 4-0 sweep 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is Dwight Howard's newest acquisition prospect after they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Howard continued his trend of recruiting stars who have been eliminated in the postseason to the Taiwanese league, where he currently plays.

The former center for the LA squad posted a video of him pretending to call James from where he was. In the video, he was seen recruiting the four-time champion, telling him that he can do whatever he wants with the squad.

Howard even went as far as telling LeBron that he can be the driver if he wants to.

"We got purple and gold jerseys. I got one right here, right now... Nobody got number 6, you can have that." Howard said mockingly.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ there’s no way Dwight Howard called Lebron to join him in Taiwan there’s no way Dwight Howard called Lebron to join him in Taiwan 😭 https://t.co/9JHYcei5BF

"If you gon' play in the league or 35 years, you done gon' broke every record. You LeGOAT, LeGOAT. You can be the LeGM over here, LeCoach, you can be LeTrainer. You can be LeCook, LeDriver."

Howard was part of the Lakers squad during the 2021-22 NBA season, where they finished 11th in the Western Conference. After last season, the team didn't re-sign him and the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year waited for a team to sign him. However, that didn't happen and the eight-time All-Star took his talents to Taiwan.

This is their first time back in the postseason after missing out last year. This time, Los Angeles played incredibly well and reached all the way to the WCF. However, the Nuggets proved too much to handle for the 2020 champions and they were swept in the series.

In the aftermath, the 19-time All-Star shared that he will be contemplating his retirement from the game. It looks like the 38-year-old still has a lot left in his tank, but it will probably be difficult for his body to hold up.

LeBron James still thinks he's better than most players in the NBA

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

After the Lakers were swept, LeBron James detailed his uncertainty and whether he'll be back for the 2023-24 NBA season or not. With age being a huge factor, there's a chance that fans witnessed the final game of "King James" career.

However, he also shared that he still feels good about playing in the league and that he's better than most players despite his age:

"I’m still better than 90 percent of the NBA. Maybe 95." James said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral “I’m still better than 90 percent of the NBA. Maybe 95.”



- LeBron James



(Via ESPN) “I’m still better than 90 percent of the NBA. Maybe 95.”- LeBron James (Via ESPN) https://t.co/WFoVVb3zLV

There is certainly some truth to his statement, as he finished last night's game scoring 40 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists against Denver.

