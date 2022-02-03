"You can look at the standings if you want to" - Russell Westbrook refuses to attach too much importance to Lakers vs Clippers game despite possible playoff implications

Russell Westbrook had a relatively good day at the office. Despite scoring only nine points, the 33-year-old registered 13 assists and 10 rebounds as he helped the LA Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 on Wednesday. The win helped the Lakers end their three-game losing streak.

The LA Lakers' victory over the Portland Trail Blazers was their 25th win of the season. That puts them only half a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference standings.

The Clippers and Lakers are currently placed eighth and ninth respectively in the conference. They are set to clash for the second time this season on Thursday as part of their four-game regular season series.

However, when Russell Westbrook was asked about the clash with the LA Clippers, he didn't seem too bothered by it. He dismissed the notion of any possible playoff ramifications for either team heading into the contest.

The LA Lakers star told the media in this regard:

"You can look at the standings if you want to. But it's just one game."

Russell Westbrook gets ample support from Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony as LA Lakers beat Portland Trail Blazers

Russell Westbrook's near triple-double played an important role in getting the LA Lakers their first victory in four games. However, the purple-and-gold franchise also got important contributions from two other superstars.

Anthony Davis stepped up and tallied 30 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony put up 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting off the bench as the Lakers played without LeBron James for the fourth successive game.

Besides their scoring efforts, Anthony Davis believes that the LA Lakers' focus on their defense was a crucial factor in their win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 28-year-old wasn’t happy with giving up 37 points in the second quarter but believes they were better in the second half.

He told the media in the post-game media interaction:

“We want to make sure we become one of the top defensive teams like we’ve been the last couple years."

While the Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena itself on Thursday, the contest will be considered a road game for them. They will continue playing at the same venue when they host the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks following their clash against the Clippers.

One will have to wait and see if LeBron James will be fit to play any of these next three games at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 6-10 without their 37-year-old superstar this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh